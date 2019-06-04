Mets draft touted high school pitcher Matthew Allan

The Mets swung for the fences in the second day of baseball’s amateur draft on Tuesday with the selection of Florida high school righthander Matthew Allan in the third round.

Allan is thought to have first-round talent – and it might take first-round money for the Mets to sign him and prevent the 18-year-old from attending the University of Florida. Signability issues are why Allan was not selected until the Mets called his name with the 89th overall pick.

Allan was rated by MLB.com’s MLB Pipeline as the top high school pitcher in this draft class, which overall is seen as a weak one.

Allan, who attends Seminole High School, was rated by MLB.com as the 13th best prospect in the entire draft and the No. 1 player still available on day two, which encompassed rounds 3-10.

The Mets expect to sign Allan, according to Tommy Tanous, the team’s vice president of scouting, who said the team was "very surprised" that Allan fell to 89th. Allan could get a signing bonus of about $4 million, which would be about half of the Mets’ bonus pool.

“We’re very confident,” Tanous said. "There’s risk, but there’s also reward. Third round, we felt it was a good time to take that chance.”

In the rest of their day two picks after Allan, the Mets selected seven consecutive college seniors. College seniors have no other options than to sign with the club that drafts them if they want to play pro ball, so they can come cheaper than high school seniors who have college commitments to use as leverage. Those savings could help the Mets sign Allan.

On Monday, the Mets picked a pair of high schoolers, third baseman Brett Baty in the first round and pitcher Josh Wolf in the second. The draft concludes on Wednesday with rounds 11-40.