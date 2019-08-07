The mind-blowing good times kept rolling at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon as the Mets won their sixth game in a row and 13th in 14 by beating the Marlins, 7-2, before 26,349.

Steven Matz allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings for the victory, and Michael Conforto (twice), Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil all homered as the Mets swept the four-game series and moved to within one game of the Phillies for the NL’s second wild-card spot. Philadelphia was scheduled to play at Arizona on Wednesday night.

After his first home run, Conforto accidentally elbowed Matz in the face at the end of a high-five. Matz, who was wearing his batting helmet, was unhurt. Conforto could barely suppress a grin.

Matz (7-7) rebounded from a poor previous outing, one that followed his first career complete game and shutout. The lefthander gave up seven hits, walked two and struck out seven. Matz threw 103 pitches.

Alonso gave the Mets a 2-0 lead with a long, high home run to left-center in the first inning off Miami starter Jordan Yamamoto (4-3). It was Alonso’s 37th home run of the season and third in as many games. Alonso is within four of the Mets’ single-season home run record of 41 set by Todd Hundley in 1996 and equaled by Carlos Beltran in 2006.

The Marlins made it 2-1 in the second on Lewis’ Brinson’s RBI single. Miami got four baserunners in the inning, but two of them were thrown out. Brinson was nailed at second trying to stretch his single, and Starlin Castro was thrown out at the plate by Todd Frazier for the second out.

Conforto hit a two-run homer just inside the foul pole down the rightfield line to make it 4-1 in the third. It was Conforto’s 100th career home run, and he joined Darryl Strawberry and David Wright as the only Mets to reach that mark before their 27th birthday. Conforto will turn 27 on March 1, 2020.

Miami catcher Bryan Holaday homered with one out in the sixth to make it 4-2.

Matz departed to a nice ovation after allowing a two-out double to Holaday in the seventh. Justin Wilson allowed a single to right to pinch hitter Martin Prado to send Holaday to third but struck out Jon Berti to end the inning.

McNeil hit a two-run homer off reliever Jose Quijada in the bottom of the seventh to give the Mets a 6-2 lead. McNeil’s 15th home run was followed two batters later by Conforto’s second homer of the day, a solo shot to left. Conforto has 25 homers on the season, including seven in his last 11 games.

The Mets finished a soft spot in their schedule against the Pirates, White Sox and Marlins by going from seven games under .500 to three games over at 59-56. The Mets hadn’t been three over since they were 13-10 on April 23.

The Mets are 19-6 since the All-Star break. Their starters are 11-2 with a 2.62 ERA in that span. The Mets are 32-20 at home and will play 29 of their final 48 games at Citi Field.

After a day off, the Mets on Friday will host one of the teams they are chasing in the wild-card race – the Nationals, who held the top spot going into Wednesday. Marcus Stroman will make his first home start as a Met against Washington’s Stephen Strasburg.