Max Scherzer explains why he chose the Mets

Introducing the prize of their November free-agency success, Mets leaders praised star righthander Max Scherzer’s famously intense and competitive demeanor and his continued ability to pitch at a high level during a video news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"Max is one of the greatest pitchers of this and any generation," owner Steve Cohen said.

Added general manager Billy Eppler, during his 12th full day on the job: "Max was at the top of our list."

Scherzer received a three-year, $130 million contract, a record-breaking average annual salary of $43.33 million. Cohen said he arrived at that offer after the baseball operations department made an evaluation and suggestion, to which he added a little bit more to account for Scherzer’s worth to "brand building."

Among the reasons Scherzer chose the Mets, besides the money: Cohen saying he will do "whatever it takes" to win, a sentiment not often expressed or acted on by owners, Scherzer said; pitching with fellow ace Jacob deGrom, with whom he talked during the process; and making his full-time home in Jupiter, Florida, about 45 minutes from the Mets’ spring training facility in Port St. Lucie. That will allow him to be with his family throughout camp and see them frequently while playing an NL East schedule.

"At this point in my career, you put all those things together, that’s when I said I was going to be a New York Met," Scherzer said.

He also offered the requisite praise of his new home fans.

"The Mets fans have a nice, blue-collar approach. They really let you have it," Scherzer said. "It’ll be nice to flip the script this time and have them cheering for me."