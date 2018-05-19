How does Professor Mesoraco sound?

OK, OK, it’s a little bit of a mouthful, but that doesn’t take away the fact that the Mets found yet another use for their studious catcher Saturday. Devin Mesoraco, who’s impressed pitchers and coaches alike with the way he prepares for games, has been tasked with imparting his knowledge to catching prospect Tomas Nido, manager Mickey Callaway said. Nido was called up Saturday and veteran Jose Lobaton was designated for assignment.

“We have a catcher in Mesoraco that prepares in an incredible way,” Callaway said. “When you’re down in Triple-A, it’s really tough to simulate what you have to go through in the big leagues. We sat down with Nido today and he’s going to really pay attention to what Mesoraco is doing and really prepare the right way. Nido has a really bright future ahead of him if he does some of these things . . . This is a good opportunity for the next week to 10 days before [Kevin] Plawecki comes back [from the disabled list, broken hand] to learn a substantial amount that he’s not going to learn in the next eight to 10 days at Triple-A.”

The Mets also optioned lefthander Buddy Bauman and recalled righty Chris Flexen from Triple-A Vegas.

Mesoraco has always been considered defensively sound, but the former Red — acquired in the Matt Harvey trade — has also hit two home runs and scored five times since joining the Mets on May 8. After Friday’s win over the Diamondbacks, Jacob deGrom called Mesoraco’s preparation “impressive.”

“You come in and he’s already got a full scouting report written out,” deGrom said. “That makes it easy to stay on the same page.”

Frazier needs time

Todd Frazier (hamstring) said he had been feeling discomfort for three weeks leading up to his disabled list stint, and though he was eligible for activation Friday, he is not ready to return.

“I can’t lie to myself,” he said, adding that he still feels discomfort running and likely will need rehab games. “It’s not 90 to 100 percent and that’s where I need it to be. I can’t give you a timestamp but every day I’m getting closer . . . I’d rather lose two more weeks, if that’s the case, than two more months.”

Looking for an outfielder

First baseman Dominic Smith started in rightfield for Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday. The Mets are thin in the outfield after they lost Juan Lagares (toe) Friday, likely for the season.