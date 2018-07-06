Don’t pack up the hammer just yet.

John Ricco, one of the trinity making up the role of Mets general manager, said it would take an “overwhelming deal” that included high-caliber players who are either major-league ready or close to convince the team to trade either Noah Syndergaard or Jacob deGrom before the July 31 non-waiver deadline. Ricco added that it’s entirely possible that the two will be part of a short rebuild that he hopes can see the Mets be competitive as soon as next season.

“I don’t want to mislead the group: We’re not out there actively looking to move Jacob or Noah by any stretch,” Ricco said Friday before the Mets were set to take on the Rays at Citi Field. “I think for right now we’re looking at — because of the makeup of our team and because we have guys like Noah and Jake at the top of the rotation that if we add the right pieces around them, we can be competitive really quickly . . . I don’t think we’re looking at a two or three-year thing.”

Though Ricco wouldn’t shed too much light on exactly what the team is looking for, he did say they’d be interested in athletic, “up-the-middle players,” with the implication that the team is looking to get younger. Ricco added that in addition to possibly moving players with expiring contracts — Jeurys Familia and Asdrubal Cabrera fit the bill, though they were not mentioned by name — it is possible the Mets go deeper and clean house a little further than they did last year. That said, there is no pressure, he said, to trade players simply for the sake of doing something drastic.

Last season, the Mets parted ways with Lucas Duda and Addison Reed before the deadline, and Jay Bruce, Neil Walker and Curtis Granderson after. All were on the final (or only) year of their deals. The logic was that injuries had mostly hamstrung the Mets, and retaining the services of players who were locked up for 2018 and beyond — in addition to a number of offseason signings — could be enough to return them to 2015 glory. With a number of big players, including Yoenis Cespedes, Syndergaard and Bruce, sacrificed to the alter of the disabled list for large chunks this season, there could have been the temptation to do the same. But not so, said Ricco.

“That’s where you’ve got to be open to maybe moving some guys that are not necessarily just your expiring assets,” he said. “But I don’t think we look at it — last year Sandy [Alderson] made the trade for [AJ] Ramos, which was a trade with next year in mind. I think those are the types of things you want to be open to and looking for so that it’s not just all about moving pieces and partially about setting yourself up moving forward for the future, next year included.”

In a “perfect world,” he said, they’d be looking at players from Double-A and up, with an eye toward players who can contribute almost immediately. “Our goal is not to have the best farm system,” he said. “Our goal is to have the best team.”

This year’s free-agent market will also be one of the most tantalizing in recent memory, with Manny Machado, Bryce Harper, Josh Donaldson and Clayton Kershaw due to hit the block. That, though, will require spending money — lots and lots of it.

Notably, though — and perhaps due to all the talent out there — Ricco said that trading Syndergaard or deGrom would not preclude a short rebuild.

“If the return is the right one and you’re getting young players that are major-league ready, I think you can,” he said. “It would have to be somewhat of an overwhelming return for us to even consider something like that.”

But even if either Syndergaard or deGrom do depart, Ricco seemed fairly confident there would be at least one key person returning in a Mets jersey next year.

Regarding “Mickey [Callaway], I’m really excited about the job he’s doing, about the dialogue we’re having and about the future,” he said. “My perspective hasn’t changed at all.”