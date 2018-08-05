Estimating return dates for injured players hasn’t gone well recently for the Mets, so that’s exactly what Anthony Swarzak will avoid doing.
The Mets announced before Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Braves that an MRI late Saturday night revealed inflammation in Swarzak’s throwing shoulder, prompting a stint on the 10-day disabled list. Righthanded reliever Jacob Rhame was recalled.
The move was retroactive to Saturday, a day after Swarzak pitched a scoreless inning against Atlanta.
“I think that the past has proven that any time we try to put a timetable on any kind of injury — me, other people — if anything, it’s going to come back to bite us in you-know-where,” Swarzak said. “With this one, I’m going to play it safe and I’m not going to give myself a timetable.”
Swarzak said the MRI revealed “severe” inflammation, though doctors told him they caught the injury early. It’s by no means a “catastrophic injury of any kind,” in Swarzak’s words.
The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $14-million contract with the Mets in December but has yet to deliver. He owns a 6.00 ERA over 21 innings and missed roughly two months with an oblique injury. He also missed two-plus weeks of spring training with a left calf strain.
There’s no cause for significant concern with his latest injury, according to manager Mickey Callaway.
“Right now, it’s just a little inflammation in the shoulder,” he said. “Everything else in the MRI came out clean, so no structural damage.”
Extra bases
After an 0-for-5 performance Sunday, Jose Bautista is 0-for-21 in his last six games ... Jarred Kelenic, selected in the first round in June, went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run on Saturday for Kingsport, the team’s advanced Rookie affiliate … Also on Saturday, Peter Alonso homered for Triple-A Las Vegas, his 26th round-tripper this season.
