Robert Gsellman gets save after battle with strep throat

He pitches a perfect 11th inning for his ninth save of the year.

Robert Gsellman #65 of the New York Mets throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the 11th inning of their MLB game at AT&T Park on September 1, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Robert Reiners

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
SAN FRANCISCO — After a bout of strep throat that left him unable — or unwilling — to eat for a couple of days, Robert Gsellman pitched for the first time in a week on Friday, showed lower velocity than usual and allowed his first runs in a month.

Manager Mickey Callaway said Gsellman would “probably [be] off” on Saturday as a result, but that changed when he came to the ballpark and felt better during his pregame workout.

“[Gsellman] felt good after he played catch [Saturday] and we were like, ‘OK, you’ll be available,’ ” Callaway said. “He felt strong and went out there and did a really nice job to get the save.”

Gsellman got his ninth save, tossing a perfect 17-pitch 11th inning against the Giants.

Nifty Nimmo

Brandon Nimmo made a diving catch of Austin Slater’s soft line drive to clinch the Mets’ win, the type of play that has become a common occurrence for the breakout outfielder.

“He’s always hustling,” Callaway said. “He breaks off the bat and never loafs. He never thinks it’s going to [fall] in front of him. He goes as hard as he can until the play is over, and that’s going to lead to him getting to more balls than he would otherwise.”

Extra bases

Although rosters expanded to up to 40 players on Saturday, the Mets are playing with a three-man bench this weekend. They expect to promote more players, including first baseman/leftfielder Dominic Smith, on Tuesday . . . Todd Frazier stole his ninth base of the year, the second-highest total on the team . . . Amed Rosario, back in the lineup a day after an emergency root canal, went 1-for-5 and committed an error at shortstop. He has hits in 10 of his past 11 road games.

