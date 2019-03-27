Five issues facing the Mets as the 2019 season begins

CALLING ON CALLAWAY

Sandy Alderson, the general manager who hired Mickey Callaway as Mets manager, is long gone. If the team has a bad start, how long will Brodie Van Wagenen give Callaway? Among the in-house interim options, if the Mets need them: bench coach Jim Riggleman, quality control coach Luis Rojas and Triple-A manager Tony DeFrancesco.

WHO’S ON FIRST?

New year, same question. The Mets’ best-case scenario probably features first-base prospect Pete Alonso establishing himself as a wrecking ball in the middle of the lineup, but an almost-best-case-scenario features stability and production from anyone at first base, be it Alonso, Dominic Smith or someone else.

WAITING FOR THOR

Noah Syndergaard, 26, has been a sexy preseason Cy Young pick for years. A breakout season by Syndergaard would greatly help the Mets’ playoff chase. The key for him isn’t effectiveness — note his 2.93 career ERA — but staying on the field. He hasn’t made 30 starts since 2016.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

O CES, WHERE ART YO?

Yoenis Cespedes’ comeback from twin heel surgeries will be a running theme of the Mets’ season. Will he play in 2019? When? Will he be good?

A NEW INNER CIRCLE

Van Wagenen, the agent-turned-GM, spent the offseason filling out his cabinet, including assistant GMs Allard Baird and Adam Guttridge. When the Mets inevitably hit a snag — the injuries already have started — or need a midseason talent infusion, how will the front office respond?