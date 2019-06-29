1969 Mets World Series Championship celebrations

See photos from the 1969 Mets World Series Championship Parade and celebrations in Citi Field, taking place on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players stand on the platform for the national anthem during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

The 1969 Mets leave the field after a pre-game ceremony to honor them before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 29, 2019, in New York.

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players react on the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players welcome Cleon Jones (21) to the podium during the World Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Jack DiLauro, right, and Ron Taylor, left, get ready to take a team photo during a ceremony to honor the 1969 Mets before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Ed Kranepool speaks during a ceremony to honor the 1969 New York Mets before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players look on from the podium during the Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players stand on from the platform for the national anthem during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players look on from the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jerry Koosman, left, and Jerry Grote walk onto the field for the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Art Shamsky, left, and Bud Harrelson walk onto the field for the Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players look on from the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jack DiLauro, left, and Ron Taylor walk onto the field for the Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Fred Wilpon, majority owner of the New York Mets, right, and New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, left, and Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, above, pose for photos with the 1969 New York Mets before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mr. Met and Mrs. Met lead the parade of the New York Mets 1969 world series championship players at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jim McAndrew and Duffy Dyer ride in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champion Ed Kranepool rides in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

A fan holds a sign for Tom Seaver during the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 World Series Championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets director Jeff Wilpon looks on during a 50th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the 1969 Mets World Series Championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaks before presenting keys to the city to the 1969 Mets World Series Champions at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Members of the New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions wait to receive the keys to New York City during the 50th anniversary celebration at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio presents a key to the city to 1969 Mets World Series Champion Duffy Dyer during the 50th anniversary celebration at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Former Mets player Ed Kranepool waves to fans during a parade to honor the 1969 New York Mets near Citi Field before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jack DiLauro and Ron Taylor ride in the parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mets 1969 World Series Champions Bobby Pfeil and Rod Gaspar ride in the parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

