TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Evening
SEARCH
82° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

1969 Mets World Series Championship celebrations

Print

See photos from the 1969 Mets World Series Championship Parade and celebrations in Citi Field, taking place on Saturday, June 29, 2019. 

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players stand on the platform for the national anthem during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

The 1969 mets leave the field after a
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

The 1969 Mets leave the field after a pre-game ceremony to honor them before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 29, 2019, in New York. 

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players react on the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players stand on the platform for the national anthem during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets 1969 World Series Championship players welcome Cleon Jones (21) to the podium during the World Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Jack DiLauro, right, and Ron Taylor, left, get
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Jack DiLauro, right, and Ron Taylor, left, get ready to take a team photo during a ceremony to honor the 1969 Mets before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Ed Kranepool speaks during a ceremony to honor
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Ed Kranepool speaks during a ceremony to honor the 1969 New York Mets before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players look on from the podium during the Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players stand on from the platform for the national anthem during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players look on from the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jerry
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jerry Koosman, left, and Jerry Grote walk onto the field for the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Art
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Art Shamsky, left, and Bud Harrelson walk onto the field for the Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Championship players look on from the platform during the Mets Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jack
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jack DiLauro, left, and Ron Taylor walk onto the field for the Worlds Series 50th anniversary ceremony at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Fred Wilpon, majority owner of the New York
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Fred Wilpon, majority owner of the New York Mets, right, and New York Mets COO Jeff Wilpon, left, and Democratic presidential candidate New York City Mayor, Bill de Blasio, above, pose for photos with the 1969 New York Mets before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Mr. Met and Mrs. Met lead the parade
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mr. Met and Mrs. Met lead the parade of the New York Mets 1969 world series championship players at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jim
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jim McAndrew and Duffy Dyer ride in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jim
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jim McAndrew and Duffy Dyer ride in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champion Ed
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champion Ed Kranepool rides in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champion Ed
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champion Ed Kranepool rides in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

A fan holds a sign for Tom Seaver
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

A fan holds a sign for Tom Seaver during the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 World Series Championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets director Jeff Wilpon looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets director Jeff Wilpon looks on during a 50th anniversary ceremony to commemorate the 1969 Mets World Series Championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaks
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio speaks before presenting keys to the city to the 1969 Mets World Series Champions at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Members of the New York Mets 1969 World
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Members of the New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions wait to receive the keys to New York City during the 50th anniversary celebration at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio presents
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio presents a key to the city to 1969 Mets World Series Champion Duffy Dyer during the 50th anniversary celebration at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Former New York Mets player Ed Kranepool waves
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Former Mets player Ed Kranepool waves to fans during a parade to honor the 1969 New York Mets near Citi Field before a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jack
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jack DiLauro and Ron Taylor ride in the parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Bobby
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets 1969 World Series Champions Bobby Pfeil and Rod Gaspar ride in the parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jack
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Mets 1969 World Series Champions Jack DiLauro and Ron Taylor ride in the parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Cleon
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Mets 1969 World Series Champions Cleon Jones rides in the Mets parade to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 championship at Citi Field on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks general manager Scott Perry at a news Knicks' view of stars becoming cloudy
A fan holds a sign for Tom Seaver Fans, '69 Mets teammates honor Seaver
New York Islanders captain Anders Lee speaks with Islanders could be impacted by free agency
New York Yankees players wait for the start Baseball in UK is a good bet
Artemi Panarin #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets Rangers eye free agent forward Artemi Panarin
Luis Severino of the Yankees looks on against Severino's return date still in doubt
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search