On Oct. 16, 1969, the Miracle Mets completed one of the most unlikely feats in sports history. They won the World Series by beating the favored Baltimore Orioles in five games.

But the World Series didn’t start out looking as if it was going to go the Mets’ way. Baltimore’s Don Buford led off the bottom of the first inning at Memorial Stadium by hitting a home run to right off Tom Seaver. The ball just eluded the leaping try of Ron Swoboda, who is still ticked off 50 years later that he didn’t catch it.

All around the country, viewers watching the afternoon World Series game nodded their heads as Buford’s ball went over the fence. The 109-win Orioles were surely going to end the Cinderella run of the 100-win Mets, a franchise that had been a laughingstock since it entered the National League in 1962.

The country expected the Orioles to win the Series. The Orioles expected it, too.

Said Swoboda: “I remember Buddy Harrleson told me that Buford, when he’s coming around second base, looks out at Buddy Harrelson and says, ‘You ain’t see nothin’ yet. ' ”

Buford, now 82, said last week from his home in California: “It’s possible I said that.”

The footage is grainy and memories fade, but it’s easy to imagine Buford winking through the phone. That one-sentence, one-sided 50-year-old conversation summed up how the Orioles felt going into the World Series.

“We weren’t overconfident,” Buford said. “We were confident, yes. To this day, I still think we had the better club.”

The Mets, though, had the better World Series. And that’s why they have been celebrated with unparalleled love and affection throughout 2019.

This Wednesday is 50 years to the day when the Mets did the impossible.

A sign held up at Shea Stadium said simply “There Are No Words” as leftfielder Cleon Jones caught the last out of the World Series. The ball was hit by Orioles second baseman Davey Johnson, who 17 years later would lead the Mets to their only other World Series title as manager.

The 1986 Mets are a beloved team, too. But they were not— and will never be — the 1969 Mets.

“There was a wholesomeness to it, like a glass of milk,” said Ron Darling, the 1986 Mets pitcher and current SNY broadcaster. “It’s an iconic group. I think it’s more iconic than the ’86 team. It’s not even close. What was Al Michaels’ line, “Do You Believe in Miracles?’ ''

Michaels said that about the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, which beat the Soviet Union in one of the most famous upsets in sports history. The Mets’ victory over the Orioles didn’t have that one singular moment. It had several.

It had dazzling catches by Swoboda and Tommie Agee in the outfield. It had clutch RBIs by light-hitting second baseman Al Weis and pitcher Gary Gentry. It had home runs by World Series MVP Donn Clendenon. It had a controversial bunt, a controversial hit-by-pitch, and finally that last fly ball that Jones camped under and caught at the edge of the warning track. Jones sunk down to one knee as a celebration began.

One day that celebration may end. But not today.

“Our lives changed on that day in October,” rightfielder Art Shamsky said. “No matter how long you played, you’re remembered as being part of that ’69 Mets team. For me, living in New York, I hear about it every day. I’ve met kids who weren’t even born who know about that team from their parents and grandparents. All of a sudden, the lovable losers win the World Series.

“Over the years, I’ve probably had 100,000 people tell me they were at that last game. And the ballpark held 53,000. It doesn’t make any difference if they were there or if they were there in spirit. I accept it. I’m really proud to be part of that team. Your name will live on forever because you were part of that team. I think that’s something that all of us who are still around hold onto.”

The Mets honored the 1969 team with a weekend of events in June, but the party isn’t over yet. On Wednesday, Swoboda, Shamsky and Ed Kranepool will reminisce and sign autographs at an event at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City.

On the same day, Jones will host a charity golf tournament in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama. Now 77, Jones was hoping to get as many of his former teammates to attend as possible. But many are gone and some of those who are still around aren’t able to attend events such as these.

“We’re old, ancient people now,” Jones said with a laugh. “Everybody’s not well and we’ve lost some guys. We’re still in close contact and we’re still a family.”

Wayne Garrett, the lefthanded-hitting third baseman on the 1969 team, said: “I used to see guys 4-5 times a year. Then it was once a year. Then it became every other year and every three years and now it’s become like every five years or every 10 years. That’s the sad part about it. It’s nice getting together — almost like a family reunion. We’re all getting older. You don’t know from one year to the next if you’re going to be there. I think a lot of guys realize that this time.”

Said Jones: “It’s built up through the year. We had a fun time together in June. The Mets organization laid out the red carpet for us. Certainly, it was a pleasure for me and my family to reunite with Seaver’s family, [Jerry] Koosman. I can go on and on. It was a thrill because it’s been 20-some years or even longer for some of us that we were able to shake hands and look into each other’s eyes and reminisce about ’69 and how glorious it was for the players and the families.”

A week after the June events at Citi Field, Swoboda went to the doctor and was told he needed triple-bypass surgery. Swoboda, who turned 75 on June 30, is recovering nicely and was looking forward to Wednesday’s anniversary.

“It’ll be nice to get back to your real life,” he said, “and know you made 50 years, for God’s sake.”

There’s one more anniversary coming up — Oct. 20, when the Miracle Mets were honored with a ticker-tape parade in Lower Manhattan.

“Oh, my God,” Swoboda said. “That parade down Broadway where people were just packed right up against you. Every face had a smile on it. To be celebrating this World Series where you kind of paid them back. It wasn’t just ticker-tape. It was computer paper . . . I don’t know, it might have been trash to some people or a good excuse to throw it out the window, but it was treasure to us.”

Said Jones: “There were so many things happening at that time. There was a lot of unrest at that time. Men walking on the moon. Woodstock. All kind of rioting and unrest. And the Mets played a role in giving people relief. People were talking about the Mets. Sports has its place and it does a good job of giving us some kind of relief. It’s a pleasure, even after 50 years, to revisit all the things that happened that year. Let’s hope it lasts forever.”