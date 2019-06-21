The Mets will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 world champions with four days of events and three days of giveaways to the fans.

On Thursday, June 27, the team will officially change the address of Citi FIeld to 41 Seaver Way in honor of their Hall of Fame pitcher. New street signs bearing Seaver’s name will replace 126th Street in front of the ballpark. The team is also expected to announce plans for a Seaver statue. Seaver, who has retired from public life because of dementia, will not be in attendance that day or during the weekend.

On Friday, June 28, all those in attendance will receive a 1969 replica jersey. On Saturday, June 29, when the players will be honored before the 4 p.m. game against the Braves, the first 15,000 fans will be given a commemorative pennant. On Sunday, June 30, the first 15,000 will receive a replica World Series ring.

Players scheduled to attend are Jack DiLauro, Duffy Dyer, Rod Gaspar, Jerry Grote, Bud Harrelson, Cleon Jones, Jerry Koosman, Ed Kranepool, J.C, Martin, Jim McAndrew, Bobby Pfeil, Art Shamsky, Ron Swoboda and Ron Taylor.

In addition to Seaver, those not expected include Ken Boswell, Gary Gentry, Al Weis, coach Joe Pignatano and, barring a last-minute change in plans, Nolan Ryan.

The Mets will pay tribute to the late members of the team: Manager Gil Hodges, coaches Yogi Berra, Rube Walker and Eddie Yost; pitchers Tug McGraw, Cal Koonce and Don Cardwell,, centerfielder Tommie Agee and third baseman Ed Charles.