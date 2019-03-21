Mets 2019 promotional and giveaway schedule
Free shirts, bobbleheads, fireworks shows and more Mets promotions and merch available to fans in 2019.
These days at Citi Field, it's about much more than Bat Day.
The Mets have a full schedule of promotional events and giveaways set for the 2019 season, including shirts, jerseys, 1969 Miracle Mets replica memorabilia and more.
Here's the full schedule of promotions in 2019:
Free Shirt Fridays
The free clothes promotion continues for a fifth straight year as all fans in attendance at most Friday night home games will receive a free T-shirt. Each game will have a different design. Here’s the schedule:
April 26 vs. Brewers
May 10 vs. Marlins
June 7 vs. Rockies
June 14 vs. Cardinals
June 28 vs. Braves (1969 replica jersey)
July 26 vs. Pirates (TBD player replica jersey)
Aug. 9 vs. Nationals
Aug. 23 vs. Braves
Sept. 6 vs. Phillies
Sept. 13 vs. Dodgers
Sept. 27 vs. Braves
Fireworks Nights
The club has postgame fireworks displays planned to follow the conclusion of three Saturday night games in 2019.
May 11 vs. Marlins
June 8 vs. Rockies
Aug. 24 vs. Braves
Promotional schedule
APRIL
Thursday, April 4: 2019 magnetic schedule
1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals
All fans
Saturday, April 6: Todd Frazier WWE Day bobblehead
1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals
First 25,000 fans
Sunday, April 7: Jacob deGrom Cy Young bobblehead
1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals
First 25,000 fans
Saturday, April 27: Game of Thrones/Noah Syndergaard bobblehead
7:10 p.m. vs. Brewers
First 25,000 fans
Sunday, April 28: Baseball socks
1:10 p.m. vs. Brewers
First 15,000 fans
MAY
Sunday, May 12: Mother's Day infinity scarf
1:10 p.m. vs. Marlins
All moms
Saturday, May 25: Star Wars Night Obi-Wan Canóbi bobblehead
4:10 p.m. vs. Tigers
First 25,000 fans
Sunday, May 26: Tote bag
1:10 p.m. vs. Tigers
All fans
JUNE
Sunday, June 9: Sunglasses
1:10 p.m. vs. Rockies
First 15,000 fans
Saturday, June 15: Brandon Nimmo gnome
7:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals
First 25,000 fans
Sunday, June 16: Father's Day cap
1:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals
All dads
Miracle Mets celebration weekend
Friday, June 28: 1969 replica jersey
7:10 p.m. vs. Braves
All fans
Saturday, June 29: 1969 pregame ceremony and pennant
4:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals
First 15,000 fans
Sunday, June 30: 1969 replica ring
7:05 p.m. vs. Cardinals
First 15,000 fans
JULY
Friday, July 5: Seinfeld Night
7:10 p.m. vs. Phillies
First 25,000 fans
Saturday, July 6: TBD
7:15 p.m. vs. Phillies
First 25,000 fans
Sunday, July 7: Spider-Man bobblehead/Marvel Super Hero Day
1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies
First 25,000 fans
Friday, July 26: Replica jersey
7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates
All fans
Saturday, July 27: Mr. Met on the Moon bobblehead
7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates
First 25,000 fans
Sunday, July 28: Visor
1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates
First 15,000 fans
AUGUST
Saturday, Aug. 10: Mets Hawaiian shirt
7:10 p.m. vs. Nationals
First 15,000 fans
Sunday, Aug. 11: National Baseball Card Day pack
1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals
All fans
Sunday, Aug. 25: Tie-dye bandana
1:10 p.m. vs. Braves
First 15,000 fans
SEPTEMBER
Saturday, Sept. 7: TBD
7:10 p.m. vs. Phillies
First 15,000 fans
Sunday, Sept. 8: Toy truck
1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies
First 15,000 fans
Saturday, Sept. 14: Build-A-Bear teddy
7:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers
First 15,000 fans
Sunday, Sept. 15: Beanie
1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers
First 15,000 fans
Saturday, Sept. 28: Fleece blanket
7:10 p.m. vs. Braves
First 15,000 fans
Sunday, Sept. 29: 2020 magnetic schedule
3:10 p.m. vs. Braves
All fans
