Mets 2019 promotional and giveaway schedule

These days at Citi Field, it's about much more than Bat Day.

The Mets have a full schedule of promotional events and giveaways set for the 2019 season, including shirts, jerseys, 1969 Miracle Mets replica memorabilia and more.

Here's the full schedule of promotions in 2019:

Free Shirt Fridays

The free clothes promotion continues for a fifth straight year as all fans in attendance at most Friday night home games will receive a free T-shirt. Each game will have a different design. Here’s the schedule:

April 26 vs. Brewers

May 10 vs. Marlins

June 7 vs. Rockies

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

June 14 vs. Cardinals

June 28 vs. Braves (1969 replica jersey)

July 26 vs. Pirates (TBD player replica jersey)

Aug. 9 vs. Nationals

Aug. 23 vs. Braves

Sept. 6 vs. Phillies

Sept. 13 vs. Dodgers

Sept. 27 vs. Braves

Fireworks Nights

The club has postgame fireworks displays planned to follow the conclusion of three Saturday night games in 2019.

May 11 vs. Marlins

June 8 vs. Rockies

Aug. 24 vs. Braves

Promotional schedule

APRIL

Thursday, April 4: 2019 magnetic schedule

1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals

All fans

Saturday, April 6: Todd Frazier WWE Day bobblehead

1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals

First 25,000 fans

Sunday, April 7: Jacob deGrom Cy Young bobblehead

1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals

First 25,000 fans

Saturday, April 27: Game of Thrones/Noah Syndergaard bobblehead

7:10 p.m. vs. Brewers

First 25,000 fans

Sunday, April 28: Baseball socks

1:10 p.m. vs. Brewers

First 15,000 fans

MAY

Sunday, May 12: Mother's Day infinity scarf

1:10 p.m. vs. Marlins

All moms

Saturday, May 25: Star Wars Night Obi-Wan Canóbi bobblehead

4:10 p.m. vs. Tigers

First 25,000 fans

Sunday, May 26: Tote bag

1:10 p.m. vs. Tigers

All fans

JUNE

Sunday, June 9: Sunglasses

1:10 p.m. vs. Rockies

First 15,000 fans

Saturday, June 15: Brandon Nimmo gnome

7:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals

First 25,000 fans

Sunday, June 16: Father's Day cap

1:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals

All dads

Miracle Mets celebration weekend

Friday, June 28: 1969 replica jersey

7:10 p.m. vs. Braves

All fans

Saturday, June 29: 1969 pregame ceremony and pennant

4:10 p.m. vs. Cardinals

First 15,000 fans

Sunday, June 30: 1969 replica ring

7:05 p.m. vs. Cardinals

First 15,000 fans

JULY

Friday, July 5: Seinfeld Night

7:10 p.m. vs. Phillies

First 25,000 fans

Saturday, July 6: TBD

7:15 p.m. vs. Phillies

First 25,000 fans

Sunday, July 7: Spider-Man bobblehead/Marvel Super Hero Day

1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies

First 25,000 fans

Friday, July 26: Replica jersey

7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

All fans

Saturday, July 27: Mr. Met on the Moon bobblehead

7:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

First 25,000 fans

Sunday, July 28: Visor

1:10 p.m. vs. Pirates

First 15,000 fans

AUGUST

Saturday, Aug. 10: Mets Hawaiian shirt

7:10 p.m. vs. Nationals

First 15,000 fans

Sunday, Aug. 11: National Baseball Card Day pack

1:10 p.m. vs. Nationals

All fans

Sunday, Aug. 25: Tie-dye bandana

1:10 p.m. vs. Braves

First 15,000 fans

SEPTEMBER

Saturday, Sept. 7: TBD

7:10 p.m. vs. Phillies

First 15,000 fans

Sunday, Sept. 8: Toy truck

1:10 p.m. vs. Phillies

First 15,000 fans

Saturday, Sept. 14: Build-A-Bear teddy

7:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers

First 15,000 fans

Sunday, Sept. 15: Beanie

1:10 p.m. vs. Dodgers

First 15,000 fans

Saturday, Sept. 28: Fleece blanket

7:10 p.m. vs. Braves

First 15,000 fans

Sunday, Sept. 29: 2020 magnetic schedule

3:10 p.m. vs. Braves

All fans