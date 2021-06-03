Mets 2021 promotional and giveaway schedule

With fans returning to ballparks this year following a season away, so too do stadium giveaways and special events.

Here’s what the Mets have scheduled so far for fans at Citi Field for the remainder of the 2021 season. (All giveaways available to first 12,000 fans)

JUNE

Friday, June 11 and Saturday June 12: Jeff McNeil bobblehead

7:10 p.m. and 4:10 p.m. vs. San Diego Padres

Sunday, June 13: Mr. & Mrs. Met rally towel

1:10 p.m. vs. San Diego Padres

Friday, June 25: Pride Night t-shirt

4:10 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies (single-admission doubleheader)

Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27: "Ya Gotta Believe" t-shirt

4:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. vs. Philadelphia Phillies

JULY

Friday, July 9: "Remember Everyone Deployed" t-shirt

7:10 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11: Jacob deGrom replica jersey

4:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Friday, July 23: Fireworks night

7:10 p.m. vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25: Six-can cooler

7:10 p.m. and 1:10 p.m. vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Friday, July 30: Francisco Lindor t-shirt

7:10 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Reds

Saturday, July 31: Mets Hall of Fame pregame induction ceremony for Edgardo Alfonzo, Ron Darling and Jon Matlack; Mets Hall of Fame challenge coins

7:10 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Reds

AUGUST

Saturday, Aug. 28: Jerry Koosman No. 36 retirement ceremony

7:10 p.m. vs. Washington Nationals