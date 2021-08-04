MIAMI — Their 2021 fate still to be determined, the Mets already know where they are supposed to be and when in 2022 — starting with Opening Day on March 31, when they host the Nationals at Citi Field.

That also is the day the Mets plan to unveil the long-awaited statue of Tom Seaver.

Next season is the fourth in a row that the Mets are scheduled to open against Washington (though it did not happen in two of those years for COVID-related reasons).

Nationals-Mets will be one of 15 games on March 31 — a Thursday — the first time since 1968 that every team starts its season on the same day.

The Mets are set to make four separate journeys out west, including back-to-back road trips to Colorado/San Francisco (May 20-25) and Los Angeles/San Diego/Anaheim (June 2-12).

"Those are all fun places to play," Pete Alonso said. "Eh, travel might be a lot, but yeah, we’re playing in fun places. That makes up for it."

They’ll also head to Arizona in April and Oakland in September for their penultimate road series of the year.

Here are other observations, takeaways, important days from the 2022 schedule release.

Observations and takeaways

* Interleague play: With the NL East playing the AL West, the Mets will host the Mariners (May 13-15), the Astros (June 28-29) and Rangers (July 1-4). They’ll also host the Yankees on July 26-27.

The Mets will visit the Mike Trout/Shohei Ohtani Angels (June 10-12), the Astros (June 21-22) and Athletics (Sept. 23-25). They’ll also go to the Bronx for a two-game set against the Yankees on Aug. 22-23.

* Pre-All-Star break: To close out the first half, the Mets have a road trip to Atlanta and Chicago (Cubs).

* Post-All-Star break: After going their separate ways for a few days, the Mets will reunite July 22 to host the Padres and Yankees.

* The home finale: On Sept. 28 — a Wednesday — the Mets host the Marlins for their last regular-season game at Citi Field.

* The actual finale: The Mets will end the 2022 season the same way they are ending this one, with a three-game series in Atlanta. That will happen Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

It’ll be a road-heavy finish for the Mets, who will be away from home for nine of their last 11 games (and 15 of their last 24).

* Longest homestands: The Mets’ longest stretch in New York actually begins as visitors at the Yankees. Then they will play the Rockies, Dodgers and Nationals from Aug. 25-Sept. 4.

The only other three-series homestand is Aug. 4-14 against Atlanta, the Reds and Phillies.

* Longest road trips: The previously mentioned June grind through Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim is by far the Mets’ longest road swing of the year.

The only other three-series road trip is a technicality: Atlanta and Philadelphia, then at Yankees in August.

* Time zones: The Mets leave the eastern time zone in April, May, June and July. But they only do it once in the second half (Milwaukee/Oakland in September).

Important dates

* Mother’s Day (May 8): at Phillies.

* Memorial Day (May 30): vs. Nationals.

* Father’s Day (June 19): vs. Marlins.

* Independence Day (July 4): at Cincinnati. The Mets haven’t had a home game on the Fourth of July since 2016.

* Trade deadline (July 31): at Marlins.

* Labor Day (Sept. 5): at Pirates.

* Sept. 11: at Marlins.