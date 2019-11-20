Shortstop Andres Gimenez headed a group of four prospects who the Mets added to their 40-man roster on Wednesday, protecting them from next month's Rule 5 Draft.

The deadline to add players to the 40-man roster was 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Rule 5 Draft is scheduled for Dec. 12 at the baseball winter meetings in San Diego.

The other prospects added to the 40-man roster were righthanded pitcher Jordan Humphreys, catcher Ali Sanchez and lefthanded pitcher Thomas Szapucki.

The Mets designated righthanded pitcher Drew Gagnon for assignment. Gagnon appeared in 18 games for the Mets last season, going 3-1 with a 8.37 ERA.

The Mets' 40-man roster is now at 40.

Gimenez, 21, is ranked as the 52nd-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America. He was signed in July 2015 and made it to Double-A in 2018. He played in 117 games for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 2019, hitting .250 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs, along with an organization-best 28 stolen bases. He won the batting title in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .371.

Humphreys, 23, was an 18th-round pick in 2015.He missed all of 2018 after Tommy John surgery and made two starts in 2019 for the Single-A St. Lucie Mets. He went 1-0 with a 0.77 ERA in four games in the Arizona Fall League.

The Mets signed Sanchez, 22, out of Venezuela in July 2013. He split 2019 with Binghamton, where he hit .278 with a home run and 30 RBIs in 71 games, and the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, where he appeared in 21 games, hitting .179. He hit .262 in the Arizona Fall League.

Szapucki, 23, played with Single-A Columbia (A), St. Lucie and Binghamton in 2019, appearing in 21 games with a 2.63 ERA. He missed 2018 due to Tommy John surgery.