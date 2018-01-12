Watch 50 Cent's first pitch at a 2014 Mets game

The Mets made their pitch. Now they will wait to see whether 50 Cent is ready to take a swing at it.

After the rapper/actor/businessman was quoted in Newsday this week saying he would like another chance after his famously off-line ceremonial first pitch in 2014, the Mets answered with an invitation on Twitter on Thursday:

“Hey, @50cent, we heard you’re ready to redeem yourself?! Here is your invite to throw out a first pitch this season. Toss a strike this time! #50FirstPitch.”

'Den of Thieves' movie trailer

50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, and one of his publicists told Newsday the Mets (and other teams) have invited him back before, but that he wants to wait for a special occasion, such as a World Series game, to accept.

During an interview with Newsday to promote his latest film, “Den of Thieves,” which premieres on Jan. 19, Jackson said, “I have to redeem myself at some point. Maybe if I get out there and throw a really good pitch they’ll let me go a little bit.”

Jackson has marveled at the staying power of his pitch, a lefthanded throw that immediately veered to the right of catcher Anthony Recker, nicking a cameraman behind home plate at Citi Field.

“Listen, no one warned me,” he said. “No one said: ‘Risk versus reward!’ I would have kept my [expletive] in the stands. This is never going away.”