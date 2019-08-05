The Mets – the hottest team in baseball – returned home on Monday to host the Marlins in the first game of a doubleheader. Jacob deGrom was on the mound.

The Marlins – the worst team in the National League – started a rookie with a 9.34 ERA. In Triple-A. Righthander Robert Dugger was making his major-league debut.

So what do you think happened? Pretty much what you would expect to happen. DeGrom allowed two runs in seven innings and drove in two runs himself as the Mets beat the Marlins, 6-2.

With the victory, the Mets reached the .500 mark (56-56) for the first time since they were 27-27 on May 28. They had a chance to go over .500 in the nightcap for the first time since they were 16-15 on May 2.

Jeff McNeil homered for the third straight game, a first-inning blast on the first big-league pitch thrown by Dugger. It was McNeil’s 14th home run of the season. McNeil also singled in the eighth to become the Met to get to 200 hits in the fewest at-bats to start his career. It took him 599, much quicker than Dave Magadan’s mark of 667.

The Marlins tied the game in the second on back-to-back, no-out doubles by Brian Anderson and Starlin Castro.

Miami, the worst offensive team by far in the NL, actually hit deGrom hard in the first three innings. DeGrom gave up four hits, including three doubles, and was nearly burned when Dugger (in his first big-league at-bat) hit a rocket to deep right-center with two on and two outs in the second. Michael Conforto ran it down at the warning track.

DeGrom — after allowing a leadoff double to Jon Berti in the third — got down to business. He returned the next nine batters, five by strikeout, before rookie Isan Diaz (a top prospect in his first big-league game) homered to right leading off the sixth.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But that was just a paper cut for deGrom as the Mets had taken a 6-1 lead after five innings, thanks in part to deGrom’s plate prowess.

Amed Rosario hit a one-out homer to right-center in the third to give the Mets a 2-1 lead. It was Rosario’s 12th home run.

The Mets loaded the bases in the fourth on a J.D. Davis walk, a Todd Frazier hit by pitch and a walk one out later to Juan Lagares. That brought up deGrom, who had lined out to left in his first at-bat.

This time, deGrom lined a two-run single to center to make it 4-1.

The Mets added two more runs in the fifth on an RBI single by Pete Alonso and a Davis sacrifice fly. Dugger allowed six runs in five innings to give him a major-league ERA of 10.80.

DeGrom (7-7, 2.77 ERA) retired his final six batters after Diaz’s home run. DeGrom’s final line: seven innings, five hits, two runs, one walk, eight strikeouts.

Justin Wilson and Edwin Diaz pitched the eighth and ninth respectively. Diaz, who was used in a non-save situation, hit a batter and gave up a walk but struck out Jorge Alfaro looking to end the game.