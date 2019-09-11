Mets honor those who died from 9/11

First responders lined the base lines at Citi Field, spilled out onto the warning track, and eventually nearly encircled the entire field Wednesday evening — part of the Mets’ sustained efforts to honor the lives lost on September 11.

There was a moment of silence. Children whose parents and grandparents had died because of 9/11-related illnesses ran to every position. Pete Alonso gave one a ball. Todd Frazier patted another on the shoulder. And Amed Rosario got to one knee.

“It’s a sad day in our history and also a day to be celebrated because this city, this country can overcome everything,” Mickey Callaway said before the game. “The first responders that risked their lives — you know, we have a young man here that comes to almost every game that lost his father in that and I think the Mets players are kind of like his father. It’s a special thing for that young man to come to our games every single day. It’s an event that we will never forget.”

The Mets, as they have from the beginning, wore first responder hats for batting practice. For the game, their caps with a stitched “We Shall Not Forget” commemorative ribbon.

Rest of the way

Callaway Wednesday rested Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto in an effort to keep Cano healthy and keep Conforto fresh during this stretch of 13 straight games.

Both are expected to be back in the lineup Thursday. Juan Lagares played center and Jeff McNeil was at second base.

“You understand that when we have this 10-day stretch or whatever it is, that it would be tough for everybody to play every day,” Callaway said. “With the two lefties back to back and our ability to give [Conforto] a little bit of a breather right in the middle of this stretch, I think this was the perfect day for him … You just try to pick opportune days where if you feel like guys are getting tired or it just makes sense … you do that.”

Callaway said that as part of Cano’s recovery, they’re trying to play him no more than three days in a row.

Gsellman improving

Robert Gsellman (partially-torn lat) long tossed Tuesday and felt “great,” Callaway said.

Collins expands role

Terry Collins’ role with the franchise will expand next season, as the former Mets manager will be named senior adviser for player personnel, according to a source. Collins, who led the Mets to the World Series in 2015, is currently serving as special adviser to the general manager.