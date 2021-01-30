TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Evening
SEARCH
27° Good Evening
SportsBaseballMets

Mets bring in reliever Aaron Loup on a one-year deal

Rays relief pitcher Aaron Loup pitches to the

Rays relief pitcher Aaron Loup pitches to the Astros during the seventh inning in ALCS Game 1 in San Diego on Oct. 11, 2020. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By David Lennon david.lennon@newsday.com @DPLennon
Print

The Mets officially added Aaron Loup on a one-year contract Saturday worth $3 million, a move that balances the bullpen with a much-needed lefthanded reliever.

Loup, 33, had a 2.52 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP in 24 appearances last season with the Rays. A week earlier, the Mets missed out on Brad Hand, another lefty, who took a $10.5 million deal with a potential closing opportunity for the Nationals.

The Mets lost Justin Wilson to free agency this offseason, and the only lefthanded reliever-types currently on the 40-man roster were Thomas Szapucki and Daniel Zamora. Loup was almost equally effective against hitters from either side of the plate last season as righthanders batted .192 (10-for-52, 3 HRs) and lefties .212 (7-for-33, 0 HRs). He can earn another $250,000 in performance bonuses based on innings pitched in 2021.

David Lennon

David Lennon is an award-winning columnist, a voter for baseball's Hall of Fame and has covered six no-hitters, including two perfect games.

New York Sports

Nets guard James Harden, right, reaches for a Nets' powerful offense makes up for poor defense
Hofstra Pride guard Omar Silverio shoots during the Silverio comes back, lifts Hofstra to victory
Dylan Cozens of the Sabres scores a goal Rangers turn to Georgiev, continue to alternate goalies
Adam Fox during Rangers training camp at the Quinn stays with same lineup that won in Buffalo
Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley drives past Magic forward Popper: Thibs not starting rookie Quickley, but recognizes his talent
Then-Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the Logan: Ex-Nets coach Atkinson returns to Barclays with Clippers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?