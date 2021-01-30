The Mets officially added Aaron Loup on a one-year contract Saturday worth $3 million, a move that balances the bullpen with a much-needed lefthanded reliever.

Loup, 33, had a 2.52 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP in 24 appearances last season with the Rays. A week earlier, the Mets missed out on Brad Hand, another lefty, who took a $10.5 million deal with a potential closing opportunity for the Nationals.

The Mets lost Justin Wilson to free agency this offseason, and the only lefthanded reliever-types currently on the 40-man roster were Thomas Szapucki and Daniel Zamora. Loup was almost equally effective against hitters from either side of the plate last season as righthanders batted .192 (10-for-52, 3 HRs) and lefties .212 (7-for-33, 0 HRs). He can earn another $250,000 in performance bonuses based on innings pitched in 2021.