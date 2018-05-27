MILWAUKEE — Seeking solutions for their two worst-performing pitchers, the Mets sent reliever AJ Ramos to New York for an MRI Sunday and are mulling their options for starter Jason Vargas.

Both pitched poorly Saturday in the Mets’ loss to the Brewers. After Ramos allowed three runs and recorded two outs — one day after throwing eight balls in nine pitches, walking in the winning run — he informed a team athletic trainer about tightness in his right shoulder, according to the team.

That was the first the Mets heard about any physical issue with Ramos. Manager Mickey Callaway said he had considered it a possibility given Ramos’ troubles, including a 6.41 ERA and 1.63 WHIP.

“We were wondering if that may be the case,” said Callaway, noting that Ramos worked through routine shoulder discomfort in spring training. “Obviously he was struggling throwing the ball where he wanted to. I think that’s the first sign that something is going on with somebody.”

That’s a significant difference from Callaway’s diagnoses before Ramos pitched Saturday, when he said the issue was a mental one. “It’s working on his mindset,” Callaway said. “I don’t think he struggles with the ability to throw the ball in the zone when his mind is right. I’m sure he goes in the bullpen, he throws a strike whenever he wants.”

Assistant GM John Ricco said the Mets had not made a decision regarding Ramos and a potential disabled-list stint.

Vargas, meanwhile, is not hurt.

“Phsyically? No,” Ricco said. “Not that we’re aware of.”

Vargas (10.62 ERA) allowed five runs in three innings Saturday. Callaway said Vargas would make his next start as scheduled, noting the Mets’ lack of other options.

Ricco said that he, Vargas, Callaway and pitching coach Dave Eiland have “had a lot of discussion about” what to with the struggling lefthander.

“Obviously the best thing for us is him being a productive pitcher. He won 18 games last year,” Ricco said. “We have to consider what’s best for this team as well. We’re talking about a lot of different options. I don’t think any decisions have been made yet.”

One of the Mets’ depth starters, righthander Corey Oswalt, landed on the Triple-A DL Friday with a lat issue. Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman came into spring training as starters, but the Mets have refrained from re-stretching them out for the rotation due to their success in the bullpen.

The Mets similarly are hesitant to move Vargas — who signed a two-year, $16 million deal in February — to relief.

“I think he can be successful in a bullpen if that’s what we needed him to do,” Ricco said. “But we prefer him to be a starter. That’s why we signed him.”