TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Afternoon
72° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Mets’ AJ Ramos out for season

Reliever to have surgery Wednesday to repair torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Mets pitcher AJ Ramos walks to the dugout

Mets pitcher AJ Ramos walks to the dugout after the eighth inning against the Marlins at Citi Field on May 22. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Print

DENVER — AJ Ramos’ season — and perhaps his Mets career — is over.

The righthanded reliever will have surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the Mets announced Tuesday.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Ramos, who will head into free agency this winter with a 6.41 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 28 games this season. He has been sidelined since May 28 with what the Mets called a right shoulder strain.

An All-Star closer for the Marlins in 2016, Ramos never quite recaptured his top form after coming to the Mets from Miami in a trade last July for two prospects. After he posted a 4.74 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 21 games with his new team, the Mets opted to tender him a contract for 2018, ultimately agreeing to a one-year deal worth $9.225 million, making him the team’s highest-paid pitcher this season.

The Mets bet on him as being a part of their late-inning relief corps alongside closer Jeurys Familia, free-agent addition Anthony Swarzak and lefthander Jerry Blevins. It did not work out. Ramos (like Blevins) quickly lost his job as a setup man, and Swarzak missed two months with an oblique injury.

In seven major-league seasons, Ramos, 31, has a 3.07 ERA and 99 saves.

New York Sports

Domingo German of the Yankees pitches in the German strong as Yankees defeat Mariners
Yankees pitcher Domingo German delivers in the fourth Lennon: German, Loaisiga stabilize Yanks rotation
Liberty center Tina Charles readies for a rebound Charles leads Liberty to victory over Atlanta
Yankees' Aaron Hicks celebrates his two-run home run Hicks top of the line when batting leadoff
Ichiro Suzuki of the Mariners looks on from Ichiro in uniform for Mariners — but that’s it
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees runs the bases Lennon: Stanton blasts another leftie, shrugs off boos