DENVER — AJ Ramos’ season — and perhaps his Mets career — is over.

The righthanded reliever will have surgery Wednesday to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the Mets announced Tuesday.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Ramos, who will head into free agency this winter with a 6.41 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 28 games this season. He has been sidelined since May 28 with what the Mets called a right shoulder strain.

An All-Star closer for the Marlins in 2016, Ramos never quite recaptured his top form after coming to the Mets from Miami in a trade last July for two prospects. After he posted a 4.74 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in 21 games with his new team, the Mets opted to tender him a contract for 2018, ultimately agreeing to a one-year deal worth $9.225 million, making him the team’s highest-paid pitcher this season.

The Mets bet on him as being a part of their late-inning relief corps alongside closer Jeurys Familia, free-agent addition Anthony Swarzak and lefthander Jerry Blevins. It did not work out. Ramos (like Blevins) quickly lost his job as a setup man, and Swarzak missed two months with an oblique injury.

In seven major-league seasons, Ramos, 31, has a 3.07 ERA and 99 saves.