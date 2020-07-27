BOSTON — The Mets blasted their way to a 7-4 win over the Red Sox on Monday, their first road game of this pandemic-shortened season.

They scored all of their runs on homers by Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith, and Michael Wacha allowed one run in five innings in his debut with his new team.

Although the Mets (2-2) led by seven runs as late as the sixth inning and five runs in the eighth, manager Luis Rojas wound up calling on Seth Lugo to record the final four outs. Jeurys Familia allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning, turning what had been a blowout into a save situation.

The Mets’ seven runs were more than they scored in their first three games combined (five).

Conforto’s long ball came first (second inning, breaking a scoreless tie) and Smith’s counted for the most runs (three, in the fourth inning). But neither was a more violent feat of round bat striking round ball than Alonso’s screaming line drive over the Green Monster.

Alonso got a 3-and-0 changeup over the middle of the plate from lefthander Jeffrey Springs, and he pulled it at 116.3 mph over the 37-foot leftfield wall. It was his first homer of the season and the 54th of his career.

That was an especially welcomed development for Alonso, who in the team’s first three games was 1-for-11 with five strikeouts.

Rojas said his problem over the weekend was his front foot “just landing a tad late,” which makes it harder to hit a fastball. Rojas liked the slugger’s approach to handling the issue, though.

“His attitude is within himself,” Rojas said before the game. “He wants to see what he’s doing and he wants to start pulling it. We’ll see how he goes today. When somebody is under control with his emotions and able to hear his coaches around him, he can make quick adjustments. That’s what we’re hoping for Pete.”

Conforto got the scoring started when he walloped a 434-foot shot off of lefthander Josh Osich, the first of five Red Sox pitchers. Reliever Paul Sewald — leaving the bullpen overflow seating in the actual stands — retrieved the ball and pretended he was going to throw it back onto the field. He did not.

Smith, slotted in as the designated hitter in his first start of the week, turned it into a blowout — temporarily — with a line-drive-turned-homer to right-center.

That made for a much more enjoyable Fenway Park experience than the one Smith had during the Mets’ September 2018 trip here, when a rat ran through the visitors’ dugout in the middle of a game.

After that contest, Smith declared: “Bro. I’m from LA, bro. We don’t have rats. When you see one, it’s time to move out of that place and time to buy a whole new place. I want to buy a whole new dugout.”

Wacha’s only blemish was Mitch Moreland’s solo shot in the fourth inning. In the third and fifth, he allowed the first two batters to reach but avoided further trouble. He finished at 77 pitches, continuing the Mets’ conservative workloads with the starters the first time through the rotation.