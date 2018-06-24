There was a surprise announcement from Mickey Callaway shortly before Sunday’s game with the Dodgers: Shortstop Amed Rosario was being sent to the bench for a couple of games in favor of Jose Reyes.

Rosario, 22, who is hitting .246 in his first full big-league season, will be replaced by Jose Reyes, 35, who a few weeks ago seemed to be on the way out.

Reyes is hitting .170 but was 6-for-20 this month before going 0-for-5 in the Mets’ 8-7 loss in 11 innings to the Dodgers on Sunday. Rosario had a career-best eight-game hitting streak from June 14-22. When he was called up last August, Rosario was considered the jewel in an otherwise paltry minor-league system.

“So we’re going to give Rosie the next couple days off,’’ Callaway said before the Mets’ 8-7 loss to the Dodgers in 11 innings. “Reyes has been swinging the bat really well. We’re going to let him play for a couple of days, take just a little bit of a break [with Rosario], work on some things and go from there.’’

Rosario grounded out in the bottom of the 11th inning after replacing Reyes in the top half.

Rosario was informed when he arrived at Citi Field earlier in the day. “We brought him in, talked to him, sat him down,’’ Callaway said. “We’re gonna make sure we take these couple days, work on some things in his overall game. This young guy’s still trying to develop at the major-league level and these couple of days will allow him to get some work in the cage, some work done on the field taking some ground balls. So we thought this would be really good for him.’’

Rosario did not seem upset by the decision, saying through his interpreter, “I’m just having a couple of days for me to relax and enjoy the game. I’m available to come from the bench. It’s OK, something that I understand. It’s something that will help me and I agree with that.

“It’s something that will help me from the perspective from watching the game from the dugout to see how the other pitchers, the rival pitchers, are working against us so I can see how they’re doing and taking advantage of that . . . I see one day the results come from my game I do very well and the other days it doesn’t happen.’’

Asked if it’s better to play through his struggles or sit, Rosario said, “That’s something that is the manager’s decision. That’s something that he does for my own good.”