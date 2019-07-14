MIAMI — Amed Rosario failed to run out a fly ball that fell in Saturday night, and on Sunday he wasn’t in the Mets’ lineup against the Marlins.

Whether those facts are connected, manger Mickey Callaway wasn’t particularly interested in saying.

Before the game, Callaway called it a “scheduled off day” for Rosario and talked up his desire to play Adeiny Hechavarria. SNY reported during the game broadcast that Rosario’s benching was in part a punishment for day prior, when Rosario ended up on first when his fly ball to right-center fell between two Marlins outfielders.

After the Mets’ 6-2 win Sunday, Callaway said Rosario “knows he should’ve run it out,” but stopped short of acknowledging the any disciplinary nature.

“I wouldn’t call it disciplinary,” Callaway said. “It was a night game/day game. There’s opportunity there for another player to get in there and get him going. We addressed (the lack of hustle) part of it after the game last night. He knows he needs to be on the second in that situation.”

Rosario was more direct.

“It was the consequences of me not running out that fly ball,” Rosario said through an interpreter. “I think I got caught up in the emotion of just popping out. It wasn’t the best decision to make. That’s really what I feel about it. (Callaway) just said to run hard.”

On Sunday, Rosario doubled after getting double-switched into the game. Hechavarria went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Callaway emphasized again his desire to play the backup.

“Some of that stuff that we do internally needs to stay with us, but I think Rosie knows some of the reasons on why he didn’t play today,” Callaway said. “And like I said before the game, more than anything I want to see Hech out there. I want to get Hech going. He’s been swinging the bat well. All the other stuff is stuff that needs to be done sometimes.”

Extra bases

Pete Alonso went 1-for-10 with seven strikeouts in three games against the Marlins, but the details of his batted balls in the finale suggested little reason to worry. In the first inning, he hit a ball 108.7 mph to left, but Curtis Granderson made a small, well-timed jump at the wall to rob Alonso of a homer. And in the eighth, Alonso launched a fly ball an estimated 397 feet to center — 33 feet farther than Jeff McNeil’s homer — but it stopped at the warning track. … The Mets often have Port St. Lucie-based injured players join the team during Miami series. But they didn’t consider that with Jed Lowrie (right calf strain), who hasn’t played yet this year. “He’s so entrenched in getting back to where he needs to be, we didn’t want to interrupt any of his rehab,” Callaway said.