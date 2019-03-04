PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — X-rays on Amed Rosario’s left hand were negative Monday, a relief for the team after the shortstop was hit with a pitch from Boston’s Mike Shawaryn. After being hit, Rosario crouched in pain as the Mets’ medical personnel tended to him, then left the game.

“To be honest, I don’t really have a lot of pain,” said Rosario, who was icing his hand after the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Red Sox. “It’s just a little tight right now.”

Said manager Mickey Callaway: “He should be fine. … We lucked out there.”

The Mets hope Rosario will resume baseball activities Tuesday, but will see how he feels in the morning.

LI native married at ballpark

A Florida couple got married at home plate Monday morning at First Data Field.

Ken Santos, a Mets fan originally from Brentwood, and Kelly Santos, a Red Sox fan from outside Boston, decided to tie the knot at the ballpark before their favorite teams played each other as a nod to their history. Their first out-of-town trip as an item was to Port St. Lucie.

“This has significant meaning for us,” Ken Santos said. “She’s a huge Red Sox fan, I’m a huge Mets fan. We both cheer for each other’s team when they’re not playing each other.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Santoses, who live in Jacksonville, are expecting a baby within the next couple of weeks.

Extra bases

The Mets and Red Sox had a three-minute rain delay during the fourth inning … Tim Tebow went 2-for-3, his first hits of spring training … Lugo is up to four scoreless innings in three appearances. … In West Palm Beach, Travis d’Arnaud had two hits, including a double, in his second straight start at DH. The Mets beat the Astros, 7-4.