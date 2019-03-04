X-rays negative on Mets' Amed Rosario after taking pitch to hand
The shortstop said he doesn't "really have a lot of pain" after he was hit on the left hand by Boston's Mike Shawaryn.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — X-rays on Amed Rosario’s left hand were negative Monday, a relief for the team after the shortstop was hit with a pitch from Boston’s Mike Shawaryn. After being hit, Rosario crouched in pain as the Mets’ medical personnel tended to him, then left the game.
“To be honest, I don’t really have a lot of pain,” said Rosario, who was icing his hand after the Mets’ 9-3 loss to the Red Sox. “It’s just a little tight right now.”
Said manager Mickey Callaway: “He should be fine. … We lucked out there.”
The Mets hope Rosario will resume baseball activities Tuesday, but will see how he feels in the morning.
LI native married at ballpark
A Florida couple got married at home plate Monday morning at First Data Field.
Ken Santos, a Mets fan originally from Brentwood, and Kelly Santos, a Red Sox fan from outside Boston, decided to tie the knot at the ballpark before their favorite teams played each other as a nod to their history. Their first out-of-town trip as an item was to Port St. Lucie.
“This has significant meaning for us,” Ken Santos said. “She’s a huge Red Sox fan, I’m a huge Mets fan. We both cheer for each other’s team when they’re not playing each other.”
The Santoses, who live in Jacksonville, are expecting a baby within the next couple of weeks.
Extra bases
The Mets and Red Sox had a three-minute rain delay during the fourth inning … Tim Tebow went 2-for-3, his first hits of spring training … Lugo is up to four scoreless innings in three appearances. … In West Palm Beach, Travis d’Arnaud had two hits, including a double, in his second straight start at DH. The Mets beat the Astros, 7-4.
