The Mets announced prior to Sunday’s game with the Braves that an MRI late Saturday night revealed inflammation in Anthony Swarzak’s throwing shoulder, prompting a stint on the 10-day disabled list. Right-handed reliever Jacob Rhame was recalled.

The move was retroactive to Saturday, a day after Swarzak pitched a scoreless inning against Atlanta.

“I think that the past has proven that any time we try to put a timetable on any kind of injury – me, other people – if anything, it’s going to come back to bite us in you-know-where,” Swarzak said. “With this one, I’m going to play it safe and I’m not going to give myself a timetable.”

Swarzak said the MRI revealed “severe” inflammation, though doctors told him they caught the injury early. It’s by no means a “catastrophic injury of any kind,” in Swarzak’s words.