Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak sent to disabled list

New York Mets relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak, left,

New York Mets relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak, left, talks with catcher Devin Mesoraco during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday in New York. Photo Credit: AP

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
The Mets announced prior to Sunday’s game with the Braves that an MRI late Saturday night revealed inflammation in Anthony Swarzak’s throwing shoulder, prompting a stint on the 10-day disabled list. Right-handed reliever Jacob Rhame was recalled.

The move was retroactive to Saturday, a day after Swarzak pitched a scoreless inning against Atlanta.

“I think that the past has proven that any time we try to put a timetable on any kind of injury – me, other people – if anything, it’s going to come back to bite us in you-know-where,” Swarzak said. “With this one, I’m going to play it safe and I’m not going to give myself a timetable.”

Swarzak said the MRI revealed “severe” inflammation, though doctors told him they caught the injury early. It’s by no means a “catastrophic injury of any kind,” in Swarzak’s words.

