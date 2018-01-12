In Major League Baseball salary arbitration, a boost in salary is virtually automatic despite injury or performance. So, Matt Harvey and Noah Syndergaard will get raises for the 2018 season. So will several Mets who were arbitration eligible.

Harvey was 5-7 with a 6.70 ERA in 18 starts, but according to reports was given a $500,000 raise to $5.625 million. Harvey had a suspension and also missed two-and-a-half months with a stress injury to his right scapula.

Syndergaard had a torn lat muscle and was limited to seven starts, going 1-2 with a 2.97 ERA. Syndergaard will earn $2.975 million, compared to $605,500 last season.

Jacob deGrom had an injury-free season, going 15-10 with a 3.53 ERA. He will make $7.4 million, up from $4.05 million.

The Mets also reached agreements with Wilmer Flores ($3.4 million), Travis d’Arnaud ($3.475), Jeurys Familia ($7.925 million) and Hansel Robles ($900,000.)