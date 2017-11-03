This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 70° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballMets

Asdrubal Cabrera’s option for 2018 picked up by Mets, source says

The veteran infielder will make $8.5 million next season.

Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) is greeted in

Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera (13) is greeted in the dugout during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Sept. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com @MarcCarig
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Mets have picked up Asdrubal Cabrera’s $8.5-million team option for next season, a source confirmed.

Cabrera, 31, hit .280 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs this past season. He appeared in 135 games.

Cabrera had asked for a trade in June, when the Mets refused to meet his request to pick up his team option in exchange for his moving from shortstop to second base. He later backed off the trade request, then acquiesced to playing second and third base.

Keeping Cabrera makes economic sense for the Mets. Cabrera’s contract included a $2-million buyout that the Mets would pay if they parted ways with the veteran infielder. By picking up the option for next season, the Mets retain control of Cabrera on a one-year deal for an additional $6.5 million.

Cabrera’s return does not rule out the return of Jose Reyes, who is a free agent.

The Mets are also expected to pick up the team option for next season for veteran reliever Jerry Blevins.

Newdsday

Marc Carig began covering Major League Baseball in 2008 and the Mets for Newsday in 2012.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

The Jets' Leonard Williams and Steve McLendon sack the Stifling defense propels Jets
Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) and inside Wilkerson becoming a force again for the Jets
Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) sacks Cowboys Giants have key players out for Sunday vs. Rams
Leonard Williams #92 and Steve McLendon #99 of Gang Green comes up with all the right answers
New York Jets running back Matt Forte looks Forte full of praise for coordinator this time
Jordan Jenkins of the Jets celebrates his sack against the Forte, attacking defense key Jets’ win over Bills