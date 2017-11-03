The Mets have picked up Asdrubal Cabrera’s $8.5-million team option for next season, a source confirmed.

Cabrera, 31, hit .280 with 14 home runs and 59 RBIs this past season. He appeared in 135 games.

Cabrera had asked for a trade in June, when the Mets refused to meet his request to pick up his team option in exchange for his moving from shortstop to second base. He later backed off the trade request, then acquiesced to playing second and third base.

Keeping Cabrera makes economic sense for the Mets. Cabrera’s contract included a $2-million buyout that the Mets would pay if they parted ways with the veteran infielder. By picking up the option for next season, the Mets retain control of Cabrera on a one-year deal for an additional $6.5 million.

Cabrera’s return does not rule out the return of Jose Reyes, who is a free agent.

The Mets are also expected to pick up the team option for next season for veteran reliever Jerry Blevins.