Asdrubal Cabrera wouldn’t say his winning two-run double for the Nationals meant more to him because it came against his former team, but he did admit to being hurt about how the Mets handled last offseason.

Cabrera spent parts of three seasons with the Mets before being sent to the Phillies near the 2018 trade deadline with an expiring contract. The infielder said he received a phone call from the Mets during the offseason. Cabrera said Sunday he and the Mets had mutual interest in a return to Flushing. But three days later, he heard the Mets signed infielder Jed Lowrie, without a call back from them.

“[It hurt] a little bit, yeah, I can’t lie,” Cabrera said. “They had an opportunity to bring me back and they called me one day [saying] they wanted me to come back. Then three days later, they signed Lowrie.”

The injured Lowrie hasn’t played this year. He remains without a timetable to return, although manager Mickey Callaway said he is “progressing.”

On Sunday, Cabrera gave the Mets a little taste of what they missed out on. The 13-year veteran lined a bases-loaded, two-out, two-run double to rightfield off Justin Wilson to break a tie at 3 in the seventh inning in the Nationals' 7-4 victory at Citi Field.

“I’m just going out there and doing my job no matter who we play,” Cabrera said. “I’m just here to help the team win.”

With another chance at a reunion after the Rangers designated Cabrera for assignment July 31 and he cleared waivers, Cabrera used his power this time around to spurn the Mets. Although he said he received a call from the Mets, Cabrera opted to sign with the rival Nationals last Monday.

The Mets signed infielder Joe Panik, who starred at St. John’s, on Friday. He'd been designated for assignment by the Giants.

Cabrera understands the business side of the Mets' decision, but said when he told his kids during the offseason that they’d likely be returning to New York, they were excited. His children’s heartbreak stayed with him.

“For me, family is the first thing, it’s really important,” Cabrera said. “I always say ‘Family first’ and after that, it’s a job or whatever. But if my family’s good, I’m good. If they’re happy, I’m happy.”

Cabrera had a slashline of .279/.333/.464 with 55 home runs, 179 RBIs and 179 runs in 374 games with the Mets. He hit .235 with 12 home runs, 51 RBIs and 45 runs in 93 games with the Rangers before being designated for assignment.

The infielder said he enjoyed his time in New York. But family feelings combined with the Nationals at the top of the wild card standings made him opt for Washington.

“I loved playing here in this city, a really good crowd every day with the fans,” Cabrera said. “But looking at the situation, this team is going to give me the opportunity to try to make the playoffs, and my kids and family, they made a choice.”