Mets blanked by Atlanta in first game of doubleheader

For most of the past four months, the Mets have stood alone atop the NL East, trekking through injuries and mediocrity and a weird number of doubleheaders, threatened by no team in particular as they inch toward October.

With a five-game series against Atlanta, which began Monday with a 2-0 loss in the opener of another twin bill, the Mets have a chance to make one of those teams even less of a threat.

But Atlanta, the two-time defending division champion, drew to within four games of the Mets, climbing again to one game under .500. It has not had a winning record at any point this season.

Marcus Stroman (7-9) pitched OK, scattering eight hits and allowing two runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out four.

He did well to minimize damage, including in the third inning, when three consecutive Atlanta hits — including Joc Pederson’s RBI double into the rightfield corner — put runners on second and third with no outs. But Ozzie Albies whiffed on what would have been ball four. After an intentional walk to Freddie Freeman to load the bases, Austin Riley grounded into a first-pitch double play to end the inning.

It happened again in the fourth, when Dansby Swanson doubled and Stephen Vogt singled to put runners on the corners with nobody out. But Atlanta managed just one run, on Orlando Arcia’s RBI grounder.

Manager Luis Rojas lifted Stroman (65 pitches) for a pinch hitter in the fifth. It worked — Brandon Drury doubled — and Jonathan Villar followed with a walk, but the Mets failed to convert on the rare scoring opportunity. On the first pitch of his at-bat, Pete Alonso sent a bouncer to third base for an inning-ending double play.

It was that kind of game for the Mets against rookie lefthander Kyle Muller (2-3) , who held them to four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

Muller, 23, has a 2.55 ERA in six games (five starts), a boon to a rotation that, like the Mets’, has been besieged by injuries.