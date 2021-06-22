If you look at the standings, the Mets are more-or-less fine. They’re atop the National League East. They’re six games over .500. They are, in all respects, the team to beat, and even a 3-0 loss to Atlanta at Citi Field Tuesday did little to change that.

The problem, though, is the Mets have been beaten – over, and over, and over. Just not necessarily in ways that always show up in the win-loss column. They officially lost Joey Lucchesi to Tommy John surgery Tuesday and then, hours later, starter Marcus Stroman left the game with left hip discomfort. He recorded just three outs.

Their bullpen is depleted after Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia were shipped to the injured list Monday, and their bench was nearly non-existent after Monday’s doubleheader also claimed Jonathan Villar and Tomas Nido. Manager Luis Rojas was so desperate for a bat – any bat – he had pitchers David Peterson and Jerad Eickhoff pinch hit in the third and fifth innings.

Rojas doesn’t know yet who’s starting Wednesday but thinks it might have to be a bullpen game, which is suboptimal, considering Tuesday was a (very much unplanned) bullpen game. Now they have their second doubleheader in a week coming this Friday. The Mets used five pitchers in the loss and managed only two hits, and they haven’t scored in 17 innings.

So yes, things are starting to get very worrisome in Flushing, what with the July 31 trade deadline so far away and the Mets literally running out of bodies.

Acting general manager Zack Scott, who spoke before the game, said they’ve found ways to weather the storm before and they’ll do so again, using both internal and external options. He was, however, wary of overpaying for a player rather than waiting until the deadline is a little closer.

Scott added that there are players in the farm system that can help – lefthander Thomas Szapucki and righthander Tyler Megill are possibilities – though Triple-A Syracuse had a player test positive for COVID Tuesday, and it’s still unclear how this will affect the Mets’ immediate options. Scott said he was also ready to work the waiver wire, because those minor transactions served him well when the Mets were navigating injuries to Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis. McNeil is back and Conforto is expected to be activated Wednesday, but Nimmo and Davis are still farther off.

"It's hard to feel like you have to do something," Scott said. "You're kind of painting yourself in a corner when you do that. There are all sorts of ways to stabilize, really. There are different ways to do it. We'll just continue to explore different avenues to build up depth in the minors. It could be finding a starter, it could be going with quote-unquote bulk guys to get you through some innings. There are different ways to do it and we need to explore all options."

But that doesn’t quite erase the number of people the Mets are losing at an alarming rate.

Stroman, who’s been one of the most consistently healthy members of the Mets rotation, was the latest casualty.

After throwing three pitches to Austin Riley in the second, Stroman summoned Rojas and a trainer. He made a valiant effort to stay in, throwing one warm-up pitch, consulting with the trainer again, and throwing two more, but was soon lifted for Yennsy Diaz.

Diaz allowed two walks and a single to load the bases (one of the walks was attributed to Stroman) but he struck out the next three to squirm out of the no-out, bases-loaded jam. Diaz’s luck would run out in the third, though, when he served up a 96-mph fastball up in the zone to Dansby Swanson, who deposited it in left for a three-run homer.

Meanwhile, Atlanta starter Charlie Morton carried a no-hitter into the fifth, when Eickhoff, who hadn’t registered a hit since 2017, singled on a swinging bunt to put runners on the corners. McNeil, in his second game back from a hamstring injury, grounded out to end the inning. The only other hit for the Mets was James McCann's double with two outs in the ninth.

Aaron Loup tossed three scoreless innings, matching the longest outing of his career.