In the waning minutes of the Mets’ 7-0 loss to Atlanta on Sunday, the metaphor that presented itself was almost too easy.

Dark smoke billowed out from across Seaver Way and blew into Citi Field, catching the attention of everyone on the field and in the dugouts, briefly pausing play. Much like the Mets’ playoff chances, something just outside the ballpark was going up in flames.

In a must-win game amid a must-win series, their season more or less on the line, the Mets mustered one hit in the first eight innings. It was close most of the way, but Jeurys Familia (one inning, two runs) and Chasen Shreve (one out, four runs) let Atlanta blow it open in a 7-0 loss.

That pushed the Mets to two games back of a National League wild-card spot, pending final scores elsewhere Sunday, with a week to go.

As they prepare to host the Rays and visit the Nationals, the Mets need to win all of their remaining seven games in order to finish with a winning record. A 6-1 run would be good enough for .500. Two losses in that stretch would clinch a losing season.

Put another way: The Mets need an awful lot to go right, or else their season — and the Wilpon Era along with it — ends next Sunday.

That is a big ask of a team that hasn’t won three consecutive games in more than three weeks and hasn’t won four in a row all season, the Mets unable to sustain any momentum despite remaining on the periphery of the playoff chase.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This time the momentum-stopper was Atlanta righthander Kyle Wright, who entered with a 7.20 ERA this year (7.46 ERA in his career) but found himself in an unlikely pitchers’ duel with Rick Porcello.

Wright tossed six shutout innings, striking out six and walking none. He retired 19 of 21 batters. The only exceptions: Wilson Ramos’ two-out double in the third — the Mets’ only hit against him — and J.D. Davis' walk in the seventh, which ended Wright’s day.

With one out and lefthanded hitters Dominic Smith and Robinson Cano due up, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker called on lefthander Will Smith, who got Dominic Smith to ground into an inning-ending double play.

Porcello, meanwhile, contributed his best start with the Mets, striking out 10 and allowing one run in seven innings. He gave up three hits and two walks. It was just the sixth time in 354 career games he reached double-digit strikeouts and the first time in more than two years. He lowered his ERA from 6.06 to 5.46.

The lone run came on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s homer in the sixth inning. Swinging at a first-pitch sinker, Acuna skied a fly ball toward rightfield, far enough to land just beyond the wall.

Tasked with keeping the deficit at one, Familia did not. He walked two batters, and both scored on former Met Travis d’Arnaud’s two-out double.