A high-profile National League East matchup between the first-place Mets and two-time defending champion Atlanta will have to wait.

The series opener Friday was rained out, the Mets’ second postponement of the week and ninth of the season. They did not reveal a makeup date.

The rest of the weekend set is questionable, too. There is a slight chance of rain Saturday night and a far greater chance Sunday night.

"A lot of different things that have stopped us along the way," Mets manager Luis Rojas said, referring to games postponed because of the Nationals’ COVID-19 issues, rain and snow that one time, as well as a game that was suspended in the first inning by rain. "We just take this as an opportunity to rest and come back tomorrow with our batteries recharged and play ball against one of our division rivals."

The Mets’ pitching plans won’t change much.

Taijuan Walker, who was scheduled to return Friday after an injured-list stint with left side tightness, will return Saturday instead.

On Sunday, the Mets will go with Jacob deGrom (as scheduled) or David Peterson (pushed back from Saturday).

Rojas said the Mets (24-20) and Atlanta (24-25) are eyeing a late-July doubleheader to make up Friday’s game. Atlanta visits Citi Field on July 26-29.

Atlanta also comes June 21-23, but the Mets already have two doubleheaders scheduled near that series. Three in a week would be a bit much.

In the meantime, consider Friday’s washout one fewer game the Mets must play with 16 players on the IL.

"We’ll take a day like this," Rojas said.

Projecting Pete

Pete Alonso (right hand sprain) is eligible to return from the IL on Saturday, but Rojas was noncommittal regarding a potential minor-league rehabilitation assignment.

Alonso is "trending well" and took batting practice off of a high-velocity pitching machine Friday, according to Rojas.

"Initially, I felt he needed to see some pitching and actually get pitched to," Rojas said, noting that the Mets’ training staff agreed. "But he looks a lot better than what I expected and his confidence level is high."

Rojas cited Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis, both dealing with hand/finger issues, as reasons a rehab assignment would be a good idea for Alonso. Both thought they were ready to return, tested it in the minors and found out they weren’t fully healthy.

"That’s how we got the feedback that they couldn’t keep going," Rojas said. "If we would’ve had them play in a major-league game and had that happen, that would’ve been a setback or we needed a player in middle of the game.

"We think of it as the right approach just to be safe and make sure that [Alonso] is 100% full go and he can come in and help the team and stay the whole way. So the next couple of days, we’ll probably find out more about it, but initially that’s what we’re thinking."

Where’s Almora?

Albert Almora Jr. is "doing full [baseball] activity," including swinging, Rojas said. He estimated that Almora is about a week away from going on a rehab assignment.

"He’s moving so well," Rojas said.

Almora has been out since May 11, when he crashed into the centerfield wall trying to make a catch.

Extra bases

Rojas said he has texted with but not actually seen Noah Syndergaard, who found out this week he is shut down for six weeks because of right elbow inflammation. "There’s a lot of people here that want to see him," he said. "I know Michael Conforto was talking about that yesterday, like, ‘I wish I could see him. Just to say hi and give him a hug.’" . . . Dominic Smith (bruised right knee) was fine after playing Thursday. "Everything was good," Rojas said. "He came out and said he was good. That was his feedback."