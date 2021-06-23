On a night when they were without many of their best relievers, not to mention needing to call up a starter, the Mets used the most unlikely of sequences of pitchers on the way to a 7-3 win against Atlanta.

Righthander Tylor Megill, making his major-league debut, tossed 4 1/3 innings. Manager Luis Rojas went to Miguel Castro (two-thirds of an inning), Corey Oswalt (2 1/3 innings) and closer Edwin Diaz (1 2/3 innings) to end it.

That was enough for the Mets (38-31) to split the four-game series with Atlanta (35-38).

Diaz’s five outs matched his longest outing of the season. He picked up his 16th save in 17 chances.

His setup man for the night: Oswalt, freshly back in the majors amid the Mets’ desperate need for a pitcher who could go multiple innings.

Oswalt entered in the sixth inning of a 5-2 game and wound up working into a third inning, allowing one run. It was perhaps the biggest performance of his major-league career, which before Wednesday spanned parts of three seasons as he bounced between the majors and minors, bullpen and rotation.

Megill had a fine showing in his first game: 4 1/3 innings, two runs, three hits. He struck out four and walked two.

The final line was almost much prettier after he got through four scoreless innings, but he ran into trouble in the fifth. Ehire Adrianza worked a leadoff walk, and No. 8 hitter Ender Inciarte blasted a two-run home run off the facing of the second deck in rightfield. When Megill walked Josh Tomlin, a reliever whom Atlanta allowed to bat for himself, manager Luis Rojas decided he had seen enough.

The Citi Field crowd of 15,645 gave Megill a standing ovation as he left the mound. Then the fans booed as the umpires stopped him for a sticky-substances check, a routine procedure as of this week, as he neared the dugout.

Megill, 25, was the Mets’ eighth-round draft pick in 2018 and had thrown only 140 professional innings before — including three starts at Triple-A — before getting called up, as much a result of the Mets’ neediness as it was Megill’s merit. He impressed team officials this year with a 3.35 ERA in eight starts in the upper minors, earning May pitcher of the month honors for the farm system and the promotion to Syracuse.

Like he did in the minors, Megill relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, throwing it 60% of the time. It averaged 95 mph. He also mixed in his slider and changeup.

The Mets tagged righthander Kyle Wright — a spot starter in place of Max Fried, who went on the injured list with a blister Tuesday — for five runs in two innings.

They scored a pair in the first. Francisco Lindor walked, and Michael Conforto sent a hard line drive into the rightfield corner for a double in his first at-bat in more than five weeks (strained right hamstring). Lindor scored on Wright’s wild pitch. Conforto scored on Dominic Smith’s groundout to second.

They added three runs, all with two outs, in the second. Jeff McNeil singled to center to bring in Luis Guillorme (double off the centerfield wall). Then Lindor blasted a two-run homer into the rightfield seats.

The long ball was Lindor’s ninth of the year. On the Mets, only Pete Alonso (11) has more.