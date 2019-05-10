TODAY'S PAPER
Citi Field will no longer allow backpacks beginning May 20

Backpacks and items larger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches no longer will be allowed into the stadium as part of the new policy.

Mets fans wait in line for the Mets'

Mets fans wait in line for the Mets' home opener against the Nationals on April 4 at Citi Field. Photo Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Leave your backpacks at home, Mets fans.

The team announced Friday that a new bag policy to "enhance ballpark security" will go into effect on May 20 at Citi Field when the Mets start a seven-game homestand, beginning with a four-game set against the Nationals.

Backpacks and items larger than 16 inches by 16 inches by 8 inches no longer will be allowed into the stadium as part of the new policy.

Other types of bags, including purses, diaper bags, tote bags, drawstring bags, messenger-style bags and small, soft-sided coolers will be allowed into the stadium as long as they fit within those dimensions.

“Fan safety continues to be our top priority as well as constantly assessing how we can provide a convenient ballpark experience for all our fans,” said Mike Landeen, senior vice president of ballpark operations and venue services. “We want to relay this new policy well in advance of implementation to maintain our first-class experience while also allowing fans to make the necessary adjustments.”

For more information on the team's new restrictions visit mets.com/bagpolicy.

