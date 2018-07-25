Mets beat Padres, get first series win since May

In what’s labeled as a “getaway game” in baseball, the Mets seemed early on like a team in a rush to do just that.

But after their first 12 hitters were set down in order on just 36 pitches by the Padres’ Clayton Richard, the Mets’ aggressiveness turned into runs as they put together a four-run fifth inning in their 6-4 victory at Citi Field Wednesday afternoon.

After falling to the Padres Monday, the Mets rebounded to win Tuesday and Wednesday to take their first series since a three-game home sweep of the Diamondbacks May 18-20, a skid of 17 straight series.

The Padres (42-63) struck first in the second inning when Eric Hosmer, who led off with a single, scored on a double play. Three innings later, Austin Hedges hit a solo home run just out of the reach of Brandon Nimmo in centerfield.

But the Mets (42-57) finally got to Richard in the bottom of the inning, starting with Jose Bautista’s leadoff walk. He advanced to second on Michael Conforto’s groundout to second base before Kevin Plawecki’s single to centerfield delivered the Mets’ first hit and RBI to cut the Padres’ lead to 2-1.

After Brandon Nimmo grounded into a fielder’s choice and Jose Reyes singled, Phillip Evans pinch hit for Corey Oswalt and laced a first-pitch single to centerfield, driving in Nimmo to tie the score at 2. After a successful double steal, Amed Rosario lined a two-run single up the middle to drive in Reyes and Evans.

The Mets forced only one three-ball count in the first four innings — with Asdrubal Cabrera as the lone hitter to see even five pitches in an at-bat — as three hitters swung at the first pitch.

They were nearly as aggressive in the fifth-inning rally. Following Bautista’s six-pitch walk, Plawecki, Nimmo and Evans each jumped on the first pitch, with two resulting in RBI singles.

Wilmer Flores opened the sixth inning with a leadoff walk. Bautista worked a full count, then connected on his eighth home run of the season, a 429-foot blast that nearly reached the second deck in left-centerfield. It was Bautista’s 339th career homer, tying him for 99th place in major-league history with Dave Parker, Boog Powell and Tino Martinez.

Tim Peterson relieved Oswalt, who allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings, and pitched a scoreless sixth inning before allowing a two-run home run to Freddy Galvis in the seventh. After recording a groundout and allowing a single to Hedges, Robert Gsellman relieved Peterson in the seventh and got the final two outs to get the Mets out of a jam.

Anthony Swarzak pitched the final two innings for the save, his second of the season.

The Mets were in desperate need for some positivity after the team announced outfielder Yoenis Cespedes will have surgery on both of his heels and likely will miss the next eight to 10 months.

After breaking their spell of series losses, the Mets will travel to Pittsburgh, the hottest team in baseball, for a four-game series starting Thursday.

And with the trade deadline before the Mets return home, Wednesday could mark the final game at Citi Field for some of the players mentioned in trade rumors, such as Zack Wheeler and Wilmer Flores, who famously was moved to tears when it was reported that he was being sent to the Brewers in exchange for Carlos Gomez in 2015, a trade that never happened. But Flores isn’t concerning himself with rumors this time around.

“If it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen,” Flores said before the game. “I’m not thinking about it. It’ll be the same feeling. I will be upset. I said we had the players in 2015 and we got to the World Series. Now, because we’re not doing great right now, doesn’t mean we’re not gonna win again. Things are out of our control. That’s why I’m not thinking about it.”

With Steven Marcus