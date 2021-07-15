The Mets are going to be back in black later this month.

The long-promised return of the Mets’ black jerseys is set for Friday, July 30 against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, the club announced Thursday. The Mets also will wear the black jerseys for "Friday Night Blackouts" for 2021’s remaining Friday home dates.

The Mets first wore black-dominant uniforms in 1998, keeping them in the regular rotation for more than a decade. The club last wore black jerseys on July 21, 2012.

The first 12,000 fans at the July 30 game will receive a black Mets Francisco Lindor t-shirt. Black t-shirts and caps will be available for purchase at Mets team stores beginning July 30, with jerseys expected for retail sale in time for the holiday season. An inquiry form regarding black jerseys can be filled out at Mets.com/TeamStore.