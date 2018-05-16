If anybody tells you none of the Mets did well in their rainy 12-1 loss Wednesday to the Blue Jays, don’t listen to them. The grounds crew had a great game.

Other than that, though, it was a forgettable affair at Citi Field as Toronto picked up its first win in Queens in 13 all-time tries. Zack Wheeler fell apart after a few good innings. A lineup that had more of a March vibe than a May one produced four baserunners. And a series of seventh-inning defensive changes served as a de facto surrender from manager Mickey Callaway, whose team hasn’t won consecutive games since April 13.

The Mets, clinging to a winning record at 20-19 after winning 10 of their first 11 games, have allowed 15 more runs than they have scored this season.

In a game marked by rain from first pitch till last, it was the groundskeepers who kept it going, particularly during a third-inning downpour. Umpires paused play for about 15 minutes — though the tarp was never touched, a formal rain delay never declared — as the grounds crew applied a drying agent to the infield, mound and home-plate area for the third time in less than an inning.

Once the infield puddles reverted to a more manageable mud, the game resumed and Blue Jays lefthander J.A. Happ continued his dominance as if there was no interruption.

The same cannot be said of Wheeler, who allowed six runs across four innings in an outing seemingly split in two.

Consider: Before the rain delay, Wheeler gave up one run and one hit in three innings, striking out six and walking none.

After the rain delay, Wheeler gave up five runs and six hits in one inning, striking out one and walking three.

Wheeler began the fifth but was lifted when the first five Blue Jays to bat reached base. He has had one quality start in his past five outings.

Happ, who reached base more times than the Mets did against him, experienced no such issues. He tossed seven innings, allowing just two hits and striking out 10. He did not walk anybody. The Mets’ only baserunners were Luis Guillorme, who bounced an infield single up the middle in the second, and Wilmer Flores, who doubled to left-center in the fourth.

Relief wouldn’t quite be an accurate term to describe what Mets pitchers provided out of the bullpen. AJ Ramos (two-thirds of an inning) and Buddy Baumann (two innings) each gave up three runs.

The Mets avoided a shutout courtesy of Brandon Nimmo’s ninth-inning, two-out solo home run to left to cap his nine-pitch at-bat. That brought out the grounds crew for one last round of Diamond Dry.