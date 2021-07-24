Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup for a second game in a row Saturday against the Blue Jays because of what he and manager Luis Rojas called a fatigued left leg.

Rojas said he is not an injured list candidate "right now," but added that this is similar to McNeil’s situation in May, when he played through what the team called leg "cramps" and ended up straining his left hamstring.

"He went out, he ran, felt good [pregame Saturday]. But he still feels fatigue," Rojas said. "[The Mets’ medical staff] is a little concerned with his status as far as being fatigued. They think going back to what happened to him two months ago or so, this is similar, where he can compensate by pushing because one leg is fatigued and that could develop into an injury."

As the rotation turns

The Mets plan to start Rich Hill on Sunday against the Toronto, his debut with the team after being acquired via trade with the Rays on Friday. Hill is set to become the 55th player used by the Mets this season; the franchise record is 56, set by the 2018 club.

Marcus Stroman will pitch the first game of a doubleheader against Atlanta on Monday.

That leaves the Mets needing starters for the second game Monday and Tuesday.

Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) is not an option there. He will pitch for Triple-A Syracuse again on Sunday. The Mets are aiming for about three innings, which was also the plan last time until he reached his pitch count too early.

Daily deGrom

Jacob deGrom (right forearm tightness) still is playing catch. The Mets haven’t set a date for his first bullpen session or game since being sidelined, Rojas said.

Personnel news

Add another name to the list of injured Mets pitchers: Stephen Nogosek, whom the Mets put on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Nogosek threw three innings and 48 pitches in the Mets’ win against the Reds on Tuesday. That was tied for the most innings he has thrown in a game since being drafted five years ago. And it was the most pitches he had thrown in one outing since 2017.

The Mets also activated lefthander Hill and infielder Brandon Drury (called up from Syracuse).

West Islip native Nick Tropeano was demoted to Syracuse.

The Mets purchased outfielder Mark Payton from the Reds, who had been designated for assignment, and assigned him to Syracuse. Payton, a Yankees draft pick in 2014, is a .175 hitter in 32 major-league games.

Jerad Eickhoff cleared waivers and elected to become a free agent instead of joining a Mets affiliate.