Steven Matz was warming up Friday night for the last of the first inning in the road gray threads of the Toronto Blue Jays. A video tribute played on the big board beyond the centerfield fence at Citi Field, saluting his days pitching for the Mets and pitching in with his charitable efforts.

The sound of a warm welcome-back ovation filled the air.

And then on Matz’s eighth pitch, Pete Alonso gave the 30-year-old lefty from Stony Brook a not-so-warm welcome back, rocking a two-run homer.

Matz settled down after that and threw a very good game. But Mets rookie righty Tylor Megill was better. Alonso hit two homers and knocked in all the runs in a 3-0 victory, Megill’s first in the majors.

Seth Lugo, Trevor May and Edwin Diaz finished off a combined three-hitter for the NL East-leading Mets (51-43).

When Matz left to the sound of another ovation with two outs in the sixth, he had allowed just the two runs, four hits and three walks, striking out five. But Megill yielded just two hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Mets had given up on Matz back in January, dealing him to the Blu Jays. Ironically, the Mets’ acting GM, Zack Scott, had been shopping for starting pitching recently to help their injury-ravaged rotation. Scott made a move before the game, acquiring 41-year-old lefty Rich Hill from Tampa Bay.

Megill has been more than adequate as an injury fill-in. This marked his second straight start with six shutout innings.

At one time, Matz was viewed as one of the long-term answers in the rotation after the Mets made him a second-round pick out of Ward Melville in 2009.

There were some good moments. He won nine games in 2016 and a career-high 11 in 2019.

But overall there were plenty of injury issues, and he also never quite met expectations, finishing his six-season run at 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA. It ended with a very down 2020 — 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA in nine games, including six starts.

Matz became the first pitcher in Blue Jays history to win his first four starts with them, and he did it with a 2.31 ERA. But he’s now 8-5 with a 4.34 ERA in 16 starts.

"At the end of the day, it’s just another game," Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said beforehand. "But when you have family in town and when you’re from here and you’ve been here in the past, it’s always going to be different."

Brandon Nimmo got the first-inning rally started, working out a leadoff walk. Then Alonso sent a 95 mph offering 406 feet to the leftfield seats.

Matz quickly found his way from there.

A problem did crop up, though, with two outs in the fifth. Megill picked up his first major-league hit with a single and Nimmo followed with a single. But Matz got Alonso on a foul pop.

The Blue Jays (48-45), meanwhile, managed just a single by Cavan Biggio in the second and a single by Alejandro Kirk in the fifth against Megill.

Alonso put an exclamation point on the win with his 21st homer, a 450-foot shot to left-center in the eighth.

Notes & quotes: Jeff McNeil sat out the game. Manager Luis Rojas said he had "a little fatigue" in his left leg. McNeil was out for more than a month in the first half with a strained left hamstring. … The Cubs claimed outfielder Johneshwy Fargas off waivers.