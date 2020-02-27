JUPITER, Fla. — Brandon Nimmo’s heart is fine and he will resume normal workouts Friday, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said.

Nimmo, the Mets’ starting centerfielder, was held out of action Wednesday and Thursday as he had tests on his heart at the recommendation of a team cardiologist, based on something found during his routine preseason physical.



Van Wagenen declined to say what caused the concern or what tests were done. Nimmo’s wife, Chelsea, tweeted that he is “healthy and feels great, just have to be sure of these things.”

“All the tests came back in a good fashion,” Van Wagenen said. “We are always looking to be precautious. We never want to put players in harm’s way, and I think this was a perfect example of that.

“As far as his being a baseball player in any way, shape or form, we have no concerns and we’re glad to have him be granted permission [to participate in baseball activities like normal].”

The Mets removed first baseman Matt Adams, in camp on a minor-league contract, from the lineup Thursday against the Marlins because he needed similar testing, Van Wagenen said.

Is it unusual to have players need those tests on consecutive days?

“Through the course of our entry into camp, we always do a number of different tests for all the players,” Van Wagenen said. “Sometimes it requires some follow-up tests.”

Van Wagenen said he didn’t want to discuss Nimmo’s reaction when he was told he needed cardiac screening. Nimmo is expected to address the situation Friday.

“I’m not going to get into the specific of the tests or what any diagnoses or potential diagnoses were, because these are precautionary tests to rule things out,” Van Wagenen said. “Obviously with Brandon’s situation, everything was ruled out to allow him to go play baseball."

Extra bases

Robinson Cano is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Friday as the designated hitter against the Cardinals. The Mets have held him out thus far so he could continue to strengthen his legs … Seth Lugo (fractured left pinky toe) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and participated in fielding drills as anticipated this week, he said. His next step is to throw live batting practice Sunday, 11 days after he originally was slated to do so before stubbing his toe.