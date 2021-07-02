Brandon Nimmo returned the Mets’ lineup on Friday night against the Yankees in the first game of the Subway Series.

This probably won't shock you: Nimmo, who has been out since May 2 with a bone bruise and partial ligament tear of his right index finger, was all smiles before the game.

"I actually caught myself when we were getting bused over here and we pulled up to Yankee Stadium," said Nimmo, one of four Mets activated on Friday. "A huge appreciation for this. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in it and you forget how awesome this is. I think this injury has kind of shown me again how blessed I am to get to do what I’m doing. I get to come here. I get to work and play at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. I have a great appreciation for being here, being healthy and being able to play."

Along with Nimmo, the Mets also activated reliever Jeurys Familia (sore hip) and catcher Tomas Nido (wrist contusion) from the injured list. Marcus Stroman, who had been on the bereavement list after the death of his grandmother, was reinstated and will start on Saturday.

Also, manager Luis Rojas said he expected infielder Jonathan Villar (right calf strain) to play nine innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday (weather permitting) and then be activated Saturday or Sunday.

To make room on the roster, the Mets placed David Peterson on the 10-day injured list with right side soreness that has yet to be diagnosed, and sent catcher Patrick Mazeika, infielder Travis Blankenhorn and lefthander Thomas Szapucki to Syracuse.

Rojas said Peterson still was undergoing tests to determine the exact nature of the soreness that forced the lefthander out of his start on Wednesday in Atlanta.

Nimmo knows all about medical tests. He underwent a battery of them to figure out why his finger took so long to heal after he was injured on a swing two months ago.

Nimmo feared the injury involved nerve damage. He was relieved to finally learn it didn’t. It took a longer time to heal than he expected, but Nimmo believes it is now healed because it didn’t hurt during a rehab stint with Syracuse, especially when he got jammed by fastballs.

"It’s doing well," said Nimmo, who was wearing a protective wrap from his wrist to his index finger and will wear it during games as well. "I didn’t feel it at all during rehab [games] and while I was getting my timing back I did get blown up a few times. It’s been doing well and I’m excited to be healthy and help contribute to the team in whatever way I can."

Nimmo was batting .318 with a .430 on-base percentage when he went down. He is one of a host of Mets who recently has returned from the injured list, making the team more whole than it has been in a long time.

"I'm very excited that he's back," Rojas said. "All the things that he does — not only offensively — defensively as well. He's improved a lot defensively. But right now with the need of the offense, the first thing that I can tell you that I'm excited about [is his] ability to get on base and just give us the chance to sequence quality at-bats, because I think that's what can get some rallies going for us, which is something that we need. We haven't done a lot in the last few days. I think he's a guy that can get that going for us in the leadoff spot . . . so it's good to have him back. He's very excited. I mean, couldn't wait. It was a long time and he worked his way back and he's ready to go."