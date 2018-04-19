ATLANTA — His job security in question, and perhaps his credibility as a major leaguer along with it, Mets righthander Matt Harvey submitted another ugly start Thursday night.

The Mets lost to the Braves, 12-4, as Harvey allowed six runs in six innings, both season highs. For the Mets (13-5), who began their longest road trip of the season, it was their third loss in four games and fourth in six.

The turning point came in the first inning: three Atlanta runs on a series of hard-hit balls. In the third, the same: three more runs on another series of hard-hit balls. The Braves had seven hits and six runs in their first 15 batters.

Harvey (0-2) recovered to retire 11 of his final 12 batters, but by then the damage was done. He has a 6.00 ERA and 1.43 WHIP on the season, which includes five scoreless innings in his debut.

Harvey’s performance is among the factors the Mets will consider in deciding whom to remove from the rotation in the coming days. Lefthander Jason Vargas is scheduled to return during next weekend’s series in San Diego, which means Harvey or Steven Matz or Zack Wheeler likely will be squeezed out. (The Mets haven’t publicly ruled out a six-man rotation.)

“There is that added pressure,” manager Mickey Callaway said Thursday afternoon. “I hope they don’t feel it [to the extant that] it affects what they’re trying to do. I’d like to say everybody can just go out there and relax and just pitch their game and nothing would happen, but something has to happen eventually.”

With an off day Monday, the Mets could skip Harvey — or make whatever decision they want to make — the next turn through the rotation. Callaway spoke mostly about moving somebody to the bullpen, but sending a starter to Triple-A Las Vegas is also possible. Harvey has a minor-league option remaining, though due to his major-league service time he would have to approve being sent to the minors.

“I think we’re going to make the best decision for the team. It might not be the guy who’s performing worst,” Callaway said. “It might be the guy who can go in the bullpen and help us out the most. So we’re just trying to take it day by day and we’ll make the right decision when the time comes.”

Harvey this month has averaged 93 mph on his four-seamer, the lowest velocity on his fastball in any month in his career. He was working in that range again Thursday.

Despite the rough bottom line, Harvey pitched more than five innings for the first time in his past dozen starts, a stretch dating to May 28.

The Braves blew the game open in the seventh against lefthander Jerry Blevins, who allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning. It was Blevins’ first time facing more than three batters this season.

The Mets managed little against righthander Matt Wisler, who was called up on short notice after scheduled starter Anibal Sanchez was hurt Wednesday. Wisler didn’t allow a baserunner until the fourth, when Asdrubal Cabrera singled to center with two outs. He didn’t allow a run until the fifth, when Todd Frazier sent a solo home run to center. Those were the only hits against Wisler, who struck out eight and walked none.

Adrian Gonzalez homered during the Mets’ three-run eighth.

Jay Bruce went 0-for-3, extending his slump. He is 1-for-22 since April 10, dropping his average to .190.

Jose Reyes hit into a double play to end the game. He is 0-for-19 on the season.