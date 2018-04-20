ATLANTA — An apparent hallmark of the Mets’ early-season hot streak materialized again Friday night: a weakly struck, game-winning hit from a slumping Yoenis Cespedes.

Cespedes’ 12th-inning, two-out, ground-ball single through the right side of the infield lifted the Mets to a 5-3 win over the Braves at SunTrust Park. It was his third game-winning hit of the month after similar dramatics in Washington and Miami.

“Big hits and three wins means a lot to a team,” Mickey Callaway said. “Probably more than if he was hitting .340. I guess we’ll take it and I think he will too.”

Reliever Robert Gsellman, batting for himself to start the inning, reached when a pitch clipped his jersey. He scored from second on Cespedes’ hit. Asdrubal Cabrera doubled off the rightfield wall to score Cespedes for the insurance run.

Jeurys Familia pitched a perfect bottom of the inning to complete a sharp night for the bullpen: six shutout innings, one hit, three walks, six strikeouts.

Gsellman pitched two of those innings, working himself into a two-on, two-out jam in the 11th. He struck out Preston Tucker on a foul tip to escape.

Long before the relievers began their domination, the Mets jumped ahead in the fourth with a pair of runs. Amed Rosario doubled to right-center, scoring Tomas Nido. Michael Conforto’s sacrifice fly to left brought Rosario in.

Noah Syndergaard was OK. He allowed three runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out six and walking none.

The defense didn’t help. In the fourth, Jay Bruce started in before a line drive flew over his head. It went as a two-out RBI double for Ryan Flaherty. In the sixth, Cespedes nearly threw Nick Markakis out at second on his double, but Cabrera couldn’t nab the throw on a short hop. A wild pitch and sacrifice fly later, the game was tied.

Ozzie Albies, 21, homered in the first for the Braves’ other run.

Syndergaard’s game underscores the great expectations he carries into each start. Had Steven Matz produced that line Wednesday, there would have been no debate about Callaway pulling him early. Had Matt Harvey done so Thursday, it would have minimized the questions about his tenuous hold on a rotation spot.

But with Syndergaard the official standards for a quality start — six or more innings, three or fewer earned runs — don’t quite seem enough. He has two quality starts in five outings this season, and yet his numbers on the year are strong: 3.29 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 7.8 strikeouts per walk.

Nido caught Syndergaard for a second consecutive start since Kevin Plawecki (Syndergaard’s batterymate his first three games) was hurt. Syndergaard praised Nido their last time together, and Callaway chose to pair them up again Friday.

“I like the combination a little bit,” Callaway said. “Nido can throw the ball well. Obviously Syndergaard, as big as he is, is a little longer [time-wise] to home. I thought they had a pretty good success last outing. That’s why we decided to go that route.”

Nido threw out Flaherty and Albies trying to steal second in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively, albeit with Seth Lugo pitching, not Syndergaard. Both runners reached on leadoff walks. Mets catchers had been 0-for-21 on the season in trying to stop base-stealers.

Bruce snapped an 0-for-19 skid with a bloop double in the sixth. MLB’s Statcast, which evaluates batted balls based on how hard and at what angle they are hit, assigned it a 1-percent chance of being a hit, but it fell in near the line in medium-depth leftfield. Wilmer Flores tried to score from first on the play but was thrown out at home.

Conforto (0-for-4, walk) has reached base in all 14 games he has played this season, though his average is down to .209.