Mets promote Corey Oswalt, send Gerson Bautista to Double-A Binghamton

In need of a fresh arm in the bullpen, Mets called up righthanded starter Corey Oswalt Saturday from Triple-A Las Vegas andsent righthander Gerson Bautista back to Double-A Binghamton.

Mets pitcher Gerson Bautista during photo day on

Mets pitcher Gerson Bautista during photo day on Wednesday Feb. 21, 2018, in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
ATLANTA — Corey Oswalt is back in the major leagues, and he might even pitch this time.

In need of a fresh arm in the bullpen, Mets called up the righthanded starter Saturday from Triple-A Las Vegas. They sent righthander Gerson Bautista back to Double-A Binghamton to open a spot on the roster.

This is Oswalt’s second promotion in as many weeks. He spent a day with the Mets in Miami last week, but didn’t get into the game.

The Mets’ bullpen headed into Saturday’s game with a short bullpen. Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman each pitched a pair of innings Friday.

Oswalt hasn’t pitched since April 13, when he tossed five innings upon his return to Las Vegas.

Bautista’s first stay in the majors was brief. Called up Tuesday, Bautista, 22, pitched in two games, allowing two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked four, struggling with his control, a theme of his career until the Mets acquired him from the Red Sox in last summer’s Addison Reed trade.

“He’s a young kid. He probably needs to kind of hone in on his command, and he will,” Mickey Callaway said. “I think that a special arm like his, you can’t hope for both (velocity and control) all the time. He went out there and attacked the best he could.”

