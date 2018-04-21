ATLANTA — A second bullpen meltdown of the week turned what nearly was a dramatic Mets win into an even more dramatic Mets loss Saturday night.

Manager Mickey Callaway called on closer Jeurys Familia for a four-out save, his fourth appearance in the eighth inning this year. The Braves scored twice in the eighth and twice in the ninth for a 4-3 walk-off win.

Johan Camargo tied it when his scorched grounder rolled all the way to the wall, splitting centerfielder Michael Conforto and rightfielder Jay Bruce. Dansby Swanson, who drew a leadoff walk, scored from first.

Ender Inciarte ended it with a safety-squeeze bunt that got past Familia and drove in Camargo.

“It’s tough to lose like that,” manager Mickey Callaway said.

Familia said of the grounder that got to the wall: “I’m not frustrated. It’s just part of the game. Anything can happen in this game. Just got to be ready for everything to happen and try to move forward and make my pitch.”

AJ Ramos and Jerry Blevins combined to allow two runs in the eighth before Familia entered and finished the job.

The Mets (14-6) lost in similar fashion to the Nationals on Monday night, when relievers allowed five runs and recorded five outs.

The Mets took the lead with a three-run eighth. Asdrubal Cabrera had the biggest hit, a two-run single with the bases loaded that drove in Jose Reyes (3-for-4) and Conforto (1-for-4, walk).

Cabrera — who by several measures has been the Mets’ best hitter, top baserunner and most valuable all-around player — is hitting .354.

The Mets managed to score only after righthander Julio Teheran came out of the game. He scattered four hits and a walk and struck out six in seven scoreless innings. He has a 2.44 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 21 career games against the Mets.

Jacob deGrom was at least as good. He tossed seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and two walks. Both free passes came in the second, deGrom’s longest inning at 23 pitches.

Other than that, deGrom largely cruised. Atlanta didn’t get a hit until the fifth, when Carlos Perez lined a firm two-out single to rightfield. DeGrom worked around a pair of hits, one a double by Freddie Freeman, in the sixth, thanks in part to Ender Inciarte getting caught trying to steal third. It was deGrom’s second straight start of at least seven innings with double-digit strikeouts.

Reyes’ three-hit night snapped an 0-for-20 skid to open the season. He lined a single to left-center in the third and another to right in the fifth. His third hit, a bunt in the middle of the Mets’ eighth-inning rally, was courtesy of the Braves’ infield, which did not cover first base on the sacrifice attempt.

Reyes’ strong night came hours after a self-aware pregame missive: a tweet that read, “Reyes will get a hit” 11 times. Despite being hitless this season, Reyes — who has admitted to being lost at the plate while adjusting to his part-time pinch-hitting role — has remained his calm, loose self off the field. He giggled at his tweet, leaning over to show Cabrera and saying, “Let’s see what happens.”

Much happened for Reyes, who also stole a base, but little happened for most of the rest of the Mets’ hitters.

Yoenis Cespedes went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts, a continuation of a slump that has dropped his average to .195. He crushed what initially was ruled a home run in the ninth, but it was foul.

The also-slumping Bruce went 1-for-4. His hit followed Cabrera’s in the eighth and drove in the Mets’ third run.