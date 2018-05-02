TODAY'S PAPER
Jacob deGrom leaves after four innings with apparent injury

The righthander had struck out six without allowing a run.

Jacob deGrom of the Mets pitches in the

Jacob deGrom of the Mets pitches in the second inning against the Braves at Citi Field on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber
Jacob deGrom threw four dominant innings against the Braves on Wednesday night. And then deGrom did not come out for the fifth.

The Mets did not immediately announce what was wrong with the righthander. But the sight of Paul Sewald on the mound for the fifth inning suggested that something was.

DeGrom struck out six in four scoreless innings. He allowed two hits — both singles — and did not walk a batter. He threw 46 pitches, 36 of them for strikes.

For the season, deGrom is 3-0 with a 1.87 ERA.

The Mets and Braves were scoreless when he left.

If deGrom is injured, that could open the door for Matt Harvey to return to the Mets’ rotation.

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

