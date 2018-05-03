The Mets ducked a major starting rotation problem on Thursday morning only to find a different one in the afternoon. Manager Mickey Callaway didn’t have long to savor what he called “relief” over the news that Jacob deGrom won’t have to miss a start after arm discomfort forced him from Wednesday night’s loss to Atlanta. That’s because Jason Vargas took the mound for the series finale against the Braves.

Vargas was the club’s big offseason pitching move. The lefthander rode an amazing first half of 2017 with the Royals to finish with 18 wins and the Mets inked the free agent to a two-year deal for $16 million. His time with the team has been nothing short of disappointing and Thursday was no exception.

Vargas put the Mets in a 3-0 hole before they could come to the plate, gave up six runs without being able to get through five innings and set the Mets on course for an 11-0 defeat before 26,882 at Citi Field. This was the first series sweep the Mets have suffered this season and during it they ceded a nearly monthlong stay atop the NL East and suffered consecutive shutouts.

Braves righty Julio Teheran continues to dominate the Mets as few pitchers do. He didn’t allow a hit until Asdrubal Cabrera’s two-out double in the seventh inning. Teheran gave up just two hits and two walks in seven scoreless innings. He also threw seven scoreless innings against the Mets on April 21 and is 9-5 with a 2.32 ERA in 22 appearances (21 starts) against the Mets.

The Mets managed only one more hit against relievers Jesse Biddle and Max Fried.

Vargas wasn’t able to make a start until April 28 because he fractured the hamate bone in his right wrist during spring training and needed March 20 surgery. In his season debut he allowed nine runs in 3 2⁄3 innings. This time he allowed the six runs in 4 2⁄3 innings on 11 hits, including three home runs.

But the news wasn’t all bad: He lowered his ERA from 22.09 to 16.20.

Vargas had the Mets in a three-run hole quickly. Nick Markakis doubled down the rightfield line with two outs to score Freddie Freeman from first. Kurt Suzuki followed that with a two-run shot to left.

The Braves scored three more in the fifth when they chased Vargas and all came via the home run. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the inning with a homer to left. Freeman reached on a walk and Markakis followed with a two-run home run to center for a 6-0 edge. Vargas exited four batters later with two outs and two on for Matt Harvey.

Harvey, in his fourth relief appearance since his April 21 demotion from the starting rotation, needed one pitch to extricate the Mets from that jam and pitched a perfect sixth, but the good outing turned bad in the seventh when the Braves scored five times with the help of three Harvey walks.

Charlie Culberson had a run-scoring single and Teheran a sacrifice fly before Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer between the Home Run Apple and the bullpens.

Harvey was charged with five runs in two innings. All three batters he walked in the seventh scored.