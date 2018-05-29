ATLANTA — Reliever Anthony Swarzak pitched one inning in a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas, and could rejoin the team as soon as Tuesday, Mickey Callaway said.

Swarzak, sidelined with an oblique injury since March 31, allowed one hit, with no walks and two strikeouts. Additionally, Todd Frazier (hamstring) will begin playing games very soon, Callaway added, while Yoenis Cespedes (strained right hip flexor) ran Monday and “had a really good day yesterday, probably his best day overall.”

“He’s getting closer and closer,’’ the manager said. “He’s doing really good now with his running.”

Swarzak’s return, though a long time coming, is good timing. Callaway said Tuesday that he was lifting Seth Lugo out of the bullpen to start Thursday against the Cubs, and it’s possible there are more starts in his future.

“Swarzak could be here in a few days to fill that void,” Callaway said. “We’re going to lean on him a little bit. Right now we’re going to pitch him Tuesday, Friday and Sunday and then after that, he’s an option for us if he feels like he’s good to go.”

Mesoraco-Plawecki platoon?

Though it looks as if catcher Devin Mesoraco will continue to start most games for now, Callaway said he expects to bring back Kevin Plawecki as part of a platoon. Plawecki was activated from the disabled list Monday.

“I think we still have to continue to build Kevin up a little bit and I think at this point, the way Devin has been playing and holding up, we have to get him in the game as often as possible,” Callaway said. “It’s probably a good situation for both, where Devin needs to be playing as much as possible and we still have to monitor what Plawecki is doing. But the quality that they both are, I would think at some point we would be able to get them appropriate rest and help them prepare every day to be a pretty good duo.’’