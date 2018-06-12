ATLANTA — Mickey Callaway got mad Tuesday night, ejected for his first time as a manager after arguing when Brandon Nimmo, hit by a pitch, was not awarded first base.

Forgive Callaway if he then got glad he didn’t have to watch in person what ensued.

The Mets fell to the Braves, 8-2, for their ninth loss in 10 games and 16th loss in 20 games. They had three hits and one run-scoring play, showing no signs of emerging from their team-wide, weeks-long offensive funk that has put them at risk of sinking their season before even reaching the halfway point.

The Callaway-led portion of the evening’s excitement came in the sixth. When Jesse Biddle’s curveball caught Nimmo’s elbow pad, Nimmo headed to first — very quickly, per his usual HBP routine — as home-plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called him back, ruling that Nimmo did not make an effort to get out of the way of the pitch.

Furious, Callaway emerged from the Mets’ dugout. He paired hysterical gesticulations with asking Scheurwater — and this is just a paraphrase — to please reconsider. Scheurwater did not. Callaway quickly got the boot. Nimmo reached base anyway, drawing a walk.

The Mets lost the game the next half-inning. Righthander Zack Wheeler was good until the sixth, when he allowed two runs and left the bases loaded for reliever Paul Sewald. Sewald gave up a grand slam to Ozzie Albies to blow it open.

That left Wheeler with his worst line in about a month (after a series of four good starts): 5 2⁄3 innings, eight hits, six runs, four walks. He struck out two.

The wheels started to come off for Wheeler on the first pitch of the sixth, when Freddie Freeman got ahold of a slider in off the plate and homered to right to tie the game. Three singles and several minutes later, Wheeler’s night ended with consecutive walks to Charlie Culberson, the No. 8 hitter, and Preston Tucker, pinch-hitting in the pitcher’s spot.

The Mets seemed to catch a break in the sixth — shortly before the Callaway/Scheurwater episode — when Atlanta righthander Mike Foltynewicz left the game with triceps tightness. He threw only 73 pitches and kept the Mets hitless into the fifth, when they had two ground-ball singles.

Jay Bruce drove in the Mets’ two runs in the sixth. They loaded the bases on two walks and an error by shortstop Dansby Swanson, and Bruce drove a ground-rule double to left-center.

Dominic Smith, making his first major-league start of the year after being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas, went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts and a smooth scoop of a low Wheeler throw to first base.

Wheeler started the night with the highest average in the Mets’ lineup, .286.